World

WHO Says COVID-19 Remains a Global Health Emergency

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that COVID-19 remains a global emergency, nearly 2-1/2 years after it was first declared. The Emergency Committee, made up of independent experts, said in a statement that rising...

AFP

As Covid surges in US, health officials say vaccines remain key

Faced with a doubling of Covid hospitalizations in recent months, US health authorities reiterated the need Tuesday for vaccine vigilance to fight the pandemic, even as the jabs' immunity against new Omicron subvariants remains unclear. While they do not appear to be more severe than previous variants, "we do know it to be more transmissible and more immune-evading," Walensky said, although she added that vaccination and booster effectiveness against severe illness and death likely remains high with the new variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
Fortune

Meet ‘Centaurus,’ the new ‘stealth Omicron.’ It was just found in the U.S. and may escape immunity more than any other COVID strain

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A new Omicron subvariant on the radar of the World Health Organization—one some experts say could be the most immune-evasive yet—has been identified in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told Fortune on Thursday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Global Health#International Health#Covid#The Emergency Committee#U N
The Independent

Covid: Omicron sub-variants ‘evolving to target the lungs and overcome immunity’ as UK cases surge

The latest sub-variants of Omicron may have evolved to target the lung, prompting fears the next wave of the Covid could be starting. Hospital admissions for Covid patients in England have begun to grow again, new NHS data shows. The World Health Organisation has been investigating two Omicron sub-variants since April to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous than their predecessor. Both BA.4 and BA.5 have been added to the agency’s monitoring list. Last week new figures showed that Covid-19 infections in the UK increased by 43 per cent in the week after the platinum jubilee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study shows increase in COVID-19 vaccine acceptance around the world

COVID-19 vaccine acceptance increased 3.7% between 2020 and 2021, according to a new study from researchers at the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy (CUNY SPH), the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), the Dalhousie University and the University of Calgary. In a June 2021 survey of...
EDUCATION
Nature.com

One coronavirus infection wards off another — but only if it’s a similar variant

Infection with a pre-Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant protects against reinfection with a second, although the effect fades almost completely after three years. You have full access to this article via your institution. Natural immunity induced by infection with SARS-CoV-2 provides a strong shield against reinfection by a pre-Omicron variant for 16...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Virus experts warn the mutated 'Centaurus' BA.2.75 variant has arrived in Australia and could take over from Omicron after ripping through India

A new Covid sub-variant nicknamed Centaurus has made its way to Australia after ripping through India as health experts fear a similar situation could be on the way for us. Officially named BA.2.75, the sub-variant is being monitored by the World Health Organisation with experts warning it could be more transmissible than Omicron.
INDIA
The Independent

What is ‘Centaurus’? New fast-spreading Covid variant that has arrived in UK as cases soar

Virologists have voiced concerns about another highly-contagious Omicron variant which has arrived in the UK.The BA.2.75 variant, nicknamed Centaurus, is rapidly gaining ground in India after first being detected there in May.The new variant is thought to spread at an even faster rate than its Omicron relatives BA.5 and BA.2 variants and it has now been detected in about 10 other countries, including the UK, US, Australia, Germany and Canada.It remains unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than other Omicron variants, but scientists say it may be able to get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection.The...
INDIA
US News and World Report

Yellen Says Russian Officials Have No Place at G20 Meeting

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday said Russian President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine was causing a negative spillover around the world and Russian officials had no place at this week's meeting of the Group of 20 major economies. Speaking at a news conference...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

UK Covid infection levels reach new record high for pandemic, estimates show

Covid infection levels in the UK have reached a new record high for the pandemic, estimates show.An average of 351,000 people are contracting the virus each day, according to the latest incidence figures from the ZOE Covid study – an increase of 13 per cent from the beginning of the month.The previous record of 350,000 daily infections was set in late March 2022.Professor Tim Spector, the lead scientist behind the research, said 1 in 15 people in the UK currently have the virus. He added that cases are still rising across England but flattening in Scotland and Wales.Infection rates...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Health experts weigh efficacy of vaccine against BA 2.75

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Health experts warn of a new subvariant of Omicron that is driving a surge in India and has been detected in the Bay Area. It is dubbed BA 2.75 and was found in wastewater samples in June. This, as hospitalizations are seeing an uptick already.The World Health Organization says BA 2.75 is a concern and warns that new variants are becoming more contagious.To date, the most common subvariant in the Bay Area is BA.5, but BA 2.75 may be more contagious.UCSF Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong is hoping the vaccine still protects against serious illness."The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
outbreaknewstoday.com

Japanese encephalitis in Taiwan, 3 additional cases reported

The Taiwan CDC reported three more confirmed cases of Japanese encephalitis–this includes a man in his 50s from Huatan Township, Changhua County, a man in his 40s from Dongshi Township, Yunlin County, and Taitung City. The boy under the age of 5 in Guanshan Town. This brings the total...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

China Says It 'Drove' Away U.S. Destroyer That Sailed Near Disputed Isles

BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. destroyer sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea on Wednesday, drawing an angry reaction from Beijing, which said its military had "driven away" the ship after it illegally entered territorial waters. The United States regularly carries out what it calls Freedom...
MILITARY
BBC

Bird flu warning issued for poultry owners in Alderney

Poultry owners have been urged to register with the States so it can alert them to potential bird flu outbreaks. The States of Alderney has issued the advice after two cases of avian influenza were confirmed in Guernsey. It advised poultry owners to follow advice issued by the States of...
AGRICULTURE

