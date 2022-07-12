ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixfield, ME

Special Town Meeting Regarding Hall Hill Lift Station- July 25th

dixfield.org
 3 days ago

There will be a Special Town Meeting on July 25, 2022...

dixfield.org

thewindhameagle.com

Fireworks violations in Windham result in steep fines

The Windham Town Council established a fireworks ordinance in 2016 and it applies to both commercial and residential use of fireworks. The ordinance requires a permit for anyone wishing to use, display, or discharge consumer fireworks. Permits are issued by the Windham Fire-Rescue Department. Councilors enacted the ordinance citing fire...
WINDHAM, ME
Kool AM

Maine Fire Chief Under Review After Using Town Truck to Fill His Swimming Pool

According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine fire chief is under review following multiple instances of reported misuse of town fire trucks. The Kennebec Journal reports that Unity Fire Chief, Blaine Parsons, in under review for recent conduct after complaints that the chief took the town's ladder truck to a neighboring town for an Independence Day parade and that he used one of the tanker trucks to fill his swimming pool.
UNITY, ME
WMTW

Fire burns popular Freeport restaurant

FREEPORT, Maine — Fire caused significant damage to Petrillo's Food & Drink on Depot Street in Freeport Thursday night. The owner of the restaurant, Dom Petrillo, says he believes his business may be a total loss. “We are grateful that nobody was hurt and thankful to the first responders,” he said.
FREEPORT, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Dixfield, ME
B98.5

Central Maine Woman Charged With Arson Following Thursday Fire

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Palmyra woman has been charged in connection with an early Thursday morning fire. The press release explains that 44 year old Alison Trask, of Palmyra, has been charged with setting a fire at a home on Warren Hill Road in Palmyra.
PALMYRA, ME
WMUR.com

Gov. Sununu joins former Maine Gov. LePage at Maine campaign stop

WESTBROOK, Maine — Gov. Chris Sununu is partnering up with another New England Republican. Sununu joined former Maine Gov. Paul LePage on the campaign trail Wednesday as LePage looks to return to the governor's mansion. LePage is challenging Maine's incumbent governor, Janet Mills. Sununu and LePage toured a truck...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

21-Year-Old Inmate Dies in Maine Prison on Thursday Morning

According to WGME 13, an inmate at the Maine Correctional Facility in Windham is dead. The Maine Department of Corrections said that Alexander Lewis, 21 of Wilton, passed away at about 1:30 am. Lewis had been serving a two year sentence that stemmed from domestic violence, criminal threatening and aggravated assault convictions.
WINDHAM, ME
#Politics Local
wabi.tv

Maine Fire Marshal’s Office investigating after fire in Palmyra

PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a fire in Palmyra early Thursday morning. It happened on Warren Hill Road around 3:30. When fire crews arrived, they say a fire in a camper had already spread to another camper and a condemned home and garage nearby.
PALMYRA, ME
Q97.9

Maine Suing Windham Moving Company for Threatening Customers Who Write Bad Reviews

Maine vs Liberty Bell Moving & Storage in Windham. This lawsuit was recently filed and it's pretty remarkable the claims against Liberty Bell. According to Maine Biz, Liberty Bell Moving & Storage in Windham has customers sign a contract that breaks consumer protection laws. According to the Maine Attorney General, in these contracts, if you say anything less than flattering about Liberty Bell, you are threatened with 'litigation, damages, and penalties that lack a factual or legal basis.'
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Deadly Maine shooting deemed self-defense; no charges will be filed

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Attorney General’s Office has determined that a deadly shooting in Augusta in May was a case of self-defense. Augusta and State police were called to Ready Road Service Towing Company on Riverside Drive in Augusta just before 11 a.m. on May 20. When...
AUGUSTA, ME
News Break
Politics
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests

Philip J. Peabody, 26, of Jefferson was issued a summons July 5 for Operating after License Suspension on Washington Rd in Jefferson by Deputy Samuel Alexander. Tyre M. Willey, 21, of Waldoboro was issued a summons July 11 for Operating While License Suspended or Revoked on Us Route 1 in Damariscotta by Deputy Caleb Poirier.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
92 Moose

30-Year-Old Lewiston Man Killed in Friday Morning Crash

According to a press release by Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a Friday morning single-vehicle crash resulted in a fatality. The crash happened at about 5:06 on Friday morning in the northbound lane of the Maine Turnpike. State Police say that 30-year-old, Brandon Bates, of Lewiston, was...
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Woman accused of setting fire that destroyed Maine house, 2 vehicles

A woman is accused of setting a fire that destroyed a house and two motor homes. Officials arrested 44-year-old Alison Trask of Palmyra. Investigators were called to the fire around 3:30 a.m. on Warren Hill Road in Palmyra. In addition to the destruction of the home and vehicles, authorities say...
PALMYRA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Resident, 21, dies at Maine Correctional Center

WINDHAM, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections on Thursday confirmed the death of a Maine Correctional Center resident. Alexander Lewis, 21, died around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the MDOC said in a release. The Office of the Attorney General and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were notified,...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Peru woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Shirley

SHIRLEY, Maine (WABI) - A Peru woman has died after a crash in Shirley Tuesday night. Piscataquis County Sheriff Bob Young tells TV5 it happened around 8:20 pm. He says 46-year-old Jessica Lavigne was driving on Route 15 when she attempted to pass another vehicle. Douglas and Sabrina Staley, both...
PERU, ME
Kool AM

See Photos of Damon’s Beverage Augusta Being Torn Down on Wednesday

As we've been reporting on ever since crews broke ground on the new building, the time has finally come for the (now old) Damon's Beverage Augusta building to be torn down. In several posts on their company Facebook Page, Damon's shared lots of photos and videos of an excavation crew from MaineEx tearing down the old building. Where you see the old building in a current pile of ruins will soon be a brand-spanking-new, and much larger, parking lot for the new store!
AUGUSTA, ME

