Special Town Meeting Regarding Hall Hill Lift Station- July 25th

Maine vs Liberty Bell Moving & Storage in Windham. This lawsuit was recently filed and it's pretty remarkable the claims against Liberty Bell. According to Maine Biz, Liberty Bell Moving & Storage in Windham has customers sign a contract that breaks consumer protection laws. According to the Maine Attorney General, in these contracts, if you say anything less than flattering about Liberty Bell, you are threatened with 'litigation, damages, and penalties that lack a factual or legal basis.'

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO