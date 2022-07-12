ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

JSU Chicago Alumni come together to support future

By Crusader Staff
The Crusader Newspaper
The Crusader Newspaper
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA VIP reception was held this past week at the home of Daryl and Verlena Newell on behalf of Thomas...

chicagocrusader.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago Defender

The Black Chicago Neighborhood Clean-Up

Taking pride in the spaces where you reside is something everyone should have. It is the job of community members to ensure their neighborhoods are clean, safe spaces to live, fellowship, and raise families. For many neighborhoods where minorities reside sidewalks and streets are riddled with trash of all kinds. It seems as though the members of the community don’t take pride in where they live, however, for one southside neighborhood this narrative is slowly changing. Willie Williams; a former Chicago Public Schools educator, author, entrepreneur, and avid community activist has taken up the reigns and decided to organize a community beautification event, The South Shore Community Clean-Up days. On Saturday, July 16th at 10 am beginning at the South Shore Cultural Center, Willie Williams and his team will bring together a group of volunteers to clean and improve the appearance of the South Shore neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

CPS Back-to-School Bashes return to 10 Chicago locations ahead of 1st day of class

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools will kick-off its annual Back-to-School Bashes from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Friday at Finkl Academy on the Southwest side. Friday's event will be the first of ten events scheduled throughout the city which are meant for students and families to connect with their school communities and get prepared for the new school year which is set to begin Aug. 22.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

West Side’s Shine King James Cole dies at 78

James Cole, who for six decades operated his Shine King business in Austin that served celebrities and some of Chicago’s powerful political figures, died Monday, July 11, after falling ill. He was 78. Funeral arrangements are pending. His son, Vernon Cole, released a statement. “We regretfully announce the passing...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackson State University#Photography#Jsu Chicago#Jsucac#Blanc Gallery#Cgpalmer
WGNtv.com

Chicago women revitalizing the Lawndale, one storefront at a time

Vetress Boyce opened the only Black-owned beauty supply store in Lawndale. One of North Lawndale’s newest storefronts is occupied by a beauty supply store. Boyce Enterprises Beauty Supply is the only Black-owned beauty supply store in the area. It’s part of the reinvesting in the community, specifically on 16th Street.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Pirate Pride built on history, struggle and fun, alums say

The 1918 Proviso Township High School yearbook notes that Quinella Bernice Watson is “quiet and unassuming, but still water runs deep.” On another page, Arwilder Marie Lyles is “ready to help at any time.”. Watson and Lyles were among the first Blacks to graduate from Proviso, which...
FOREST PARK, IL
WGN News

Mayor Lightfoot unveils ‘We Will Chicago’ plan

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled Thursday a major proposal designed to improve equity. The “We Will Chicago” plan includes about 40 goals and 150 objectives. Its 10-year framework calls for improving the lives of Chicago residents — especially those dealing with inequities in health, economic stability, neighborhood livability and other systemic issues.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Gary native opens second radio station in Chicago

With the goal of being a radio station that represents the “voice of the community,” Gary, Indiana native Dinahlynn Biggs, president/CEO of the BIGGS Radio station, recently launched the WCHI Chicago-Indianapolis radio station with a diverse platform offering news, talk and all new hip-hop…something for all generations.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
nprillinois.org

Work on Black Caucus’ health pillar draws new CEO

The south side of Chicago has some of the most severe health inequities in Illinois, including greater incidence of infant and maternal mortality and occurrence of heart disease. Fixing the disparity with health outcomes for the state’s Black communities was a priority of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus. Last...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Ald. Brian Hopkins on crime in Chicago

2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins joins Bob Sirott to discuss Chicago’s crime rate and the need to give people who have multiple offenses longer sentences. He also talks about people leaving the neighborhoods due to crime and the lack of police officers patrolling the streets.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Fenwick’s Moland departs to be principal of boyhood school in Bellwood

A Proviso Township native is heading back to his hometown to become a principal in his childhood school district. Raymond Moland, a longtime educator who grew up in Bellwood and is a product of Bellwood School District 88, was recently named principal of McKinley Elementary School. Moland spent almost a...
youthtoday.org

Asian-Black activism, going back decades, now is being rekindled

Eight Chinese lanterns with burnt orange flames adorned the right side of an image that popped up on Facebook. Yellow lettering across the image’s ebony background spelled “Black Heroes of Chinatown National.”. “Huh?”. That’s the question a, perhaps, curious commenter wrote below the pop-up, posted by People Matter...
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

ShowerUp, a team effort, helps the homeless

Taking a shower in the morning is something most of us take for granted, but for homeless people living on the street, it is a luxury. On Thursday, June 30 a 20-foot ShowerUp trailer with three shower stalls, air conditioned in the summer and heated in the winter, was spotted in the parking lot owned by the village of Forest Park, just north of the Blue Line Station.
FOREST PARK, IL
theshadowleague.com

“Rap. Chicago. Violence. She Definitely Hit The Stereotype Triple Double” | Fans Lost It After WNBA Commissioner Deaded Chance The Rapper Concert Due To Potential Gun Violence

The WNBA might have a problem in Chicago after the 2022 All-Star Game last weekend. The normal All-Star Came activities were without the usual outdoor fan engagement activities, but not for the reasons you might think in the age of COVID-19. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert believed that the gun violence...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

NW Chicago mourns the loss of a business and community giant

Don Breede had a huge impact on the Portage Park and Jefferson Park communities, and on the retail fish business in Chicago. When a doctor gave Hagen’s Fish Market owner Don Breede a “get your affairs in order” diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, it was expected he had about a year to live. The cancer finally got him this spring–19 years after the diagnosis. Mr. Breede’s daughter, Tammy Jesse, part of the third generation to operate Hagen’s Fish Market in Portage Park, talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the impact her father, and generations before him, had on Chicago’s fresh fish business. And all you need to know about what kind of person Don was is summed up in a story Tammy tells about him in the audio below.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy