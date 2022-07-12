Little Patriots Parade held July 4

Pioneer Days 2022 will be held Friday and Saturday, July 15 and 16 on the square in Livingston as well as at Central Park and at Overton County Heritage Museum. Friday’s events will start at 5 p.m. and go on until 9 p.m. and will take place at Central Park Livingston’s “Country Stage” as well as the downtown square’s “Bluegrass Stage”.
The Livingston Civic and Garden Club is sponsoring an essay contest for 9th - 12th graders. The theme of the essay is “Women Win the Right to Vote” and should be a minimum of 500 words. Winners will receive for 1st place - $100, 2nd - $75, 3rd...
If you are looking for a great way to spend a day or the weekend of July 30-31, 2022, come out to the Farm Bureau Expo Center (945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN 37087) for the RK Gun Show. If you are a gun collector or are a hunting enthusiast,...
For the first time since June 2019, 4-H’ers in Overton County have gotten to attend overnight 4-H Camps. It is only July and we have had youth at Jr. High Camp, Junior Camp, Electric Camp, a day trip to go whitewater rafting in Chattanooga, and youth involved at the STEAM Camp. In the pictures, you will see some of the lives we have touched through these camps.
With anticipation growing over the opening of Whataburger at 1835 Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro and a second at 360 West Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna, the company has announced another future Rutherford County location. In an announcement of the third Nashville-area location in Lebanon opening Monday, Whatburger revealed mid-2023...
21-year-old Carly Breana Tipton of Smithville was crowned the first ever Miss Fair Queen on opening night of the DeKalb County Fair Monday evening. She was also named Miss Congeniality. This pageant featured three young women in the contest for those ages 21-54. First runner-up in the pageant was 21-year-old...
Was Babe dead, or was she still alive? After all, she was hit by the train. Leona Etta “Babe” Pippin was born on May 13, 1853, to Kelley and Leona Dyer Julian, in Western Putnam County. She was the third wife of Hogan Pippin, a house painter. The family lived in the Baxter area when Hogan died.
Players representing Standing Stone State Park and Overton County were among the competitors in Wildwood, NJ on Sunday, June 19th to participate in the 4 day long 99th National Marbles Tournament. Champion marble players from all over the USA, ages 7 to 14, came to compete for king and queen of the ring.
GAINESBORO – Twin Lakes announced today that its Putnam County broadband grant application is a finalist for funding from the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund – American Rescue Plan (TEBF-ARP). If awarded, the proposed $15 million dollar grant project will assist in the construction of a 195-mile fiber network...
Funeral Services for Mrs. Jean Carmack Nevins, age 80, of Livingston will be conducted 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 13, 2022, from the chapel of Speck Funeral Home. Jerry Thompson and Dwain Bilbrey will officiate. Burial to follow in the Overton County Memorial Gardens. The family will welcome friends on Tuesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at Speck Funeral Home.
A local city-owned hospital has taken down religious social media posts after Freedom From Religion Foundation objected. A local citizen contacted the state/church watchdog due to concern about the endorsement of Christianity on the Cookeville Regional Medical Center official Facebook page. A prayer for front-line workers was posted that included...
Peggy “Beth” Hall, age 56, passed on Sunday, July 3, 2022 unexpectedly from a heart attack while at home with her longtime boyfriend Larry Abbott. Born on December 22, 1965 in Livingston, she was the daughter of the late Bobby Joe and Peggy Bess (Garrett) Hall. Beth lived...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A shiny boat and a piece of land all once belonged to James Kenton, the man who police say owns Tennessee Metal Roofing. But not anymore, based on what happened in Davidson County Court in October 2020. News 4 Nashville first told you about Kenton after...
Funeral Services for Mrs. Kathryn Shaw, age 91 of Livingston, were conducted 11 AM Monday, July 11th from the chapel of Speck Funeral Home in Livingston. Bro. Jason Page officiated. Burial was in the Netherland Cemetery. Mrs. Shaw passed from this life on Friday evening, July 8, 2022, from the...
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Lebanon wife and mother of seven is grieving the loss of her husband. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says he died by electrocution while working on a roof Monday in Mount Juliet. The family says they are still trying to come to terms with what happened.
A celebration of Linda Faye Hawkins Savage, age 48, will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 2 PM from the chapel of the Hall Funeral Home of Livingston with interment to follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery. Family will welcome friends at the funeral home on Friday, July 15th starting at 5 PM until 9 PM. The repast (food) will be at the First Christian Church in Livingston.
Chris Speck was re-elected to serve on Livingston’s Board of Aldermen on July 1, but he will not be taking the oath of office to begin a new term on September 1. He has resigned. “Be it acknowledged that I, James C. Speck, officially resign from my position as...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least three inmates were injured during an “incident” at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville Thursday morning. Spokesperson for Core Civic Ryan Gustin reported the prisoners were injured during an “incident involving several inmates.” Gustin later clarified they were injured in a physical altercation involving three inmates. Gustin added facility […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for a runaway teen girl. On June 16, it was reported that Breonna Stacy Gardner, 17, and Christen Griffith, 16, ran away from Lake Brook Academy around 10:20 a.m. Recently, Griffith was found in Lafayette, Tennessee and returned to the Department of Children’s Services custody in Cookeville, according to KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland.
A proposed purchase of 210 acres of land in Rickman never made it to the Overton County Commission for consideration Monday, July 11. Prior to the evening’s monthly County Commission meeting, Overton County’s Budget Committee and Industrial Development and Planning Committee held a joint meeting Monday to consider the purchase and sell agreement that would have been for a price of $2,300,000.
