Little Patriots Parade held July 4

For the first time since June 2019, 4-H’ers in Overton County have gotten to attend overnight 4-H Camps. It is only July and we have had youth at Jr. High Camp, Junior Camp, Electric Camp, a day trip to go whitewater rafting in Chattanooga, and youth involved at the STEAM Camp. In the pictures, you will see some of the lives we have touched through these camps.

OVERTON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO