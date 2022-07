Across the state, Overton County has 4-H members competing in livestock and horse shows. Some compete in county fairs, while others move on to regional and state shows! No matter where you are, please be sure to congratulate a 4-H member you see for dedicating their youth to the well being of agriculture. If you have a child interested in showing livestock, horses, or poultry, please e-mail nmarrero@utk.edu or aande107@tnstate.edu. We are happy to help you!

OVERTON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO