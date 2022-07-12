ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overton County, TN

4-H holds livestock and horse shows

Overton County News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross the state, Overton County has 4-H members competing in livestock and horse shows. Some compete in county fairs,...

www.overtoncountynews.com

Overton County News

Pioneer Days ride back into Livingston

Pioneer Days 2022 will be held Friday and Saturday, July 15 and 16 on the square in Livingston as well as at Central Park and at Overton County Heritage Museum. Friday’s events will start at 5 p.m. and go on until 9 p.m. and will take place at Central Park Livingston’s “Country Stage” as well as the downtown square’s “Bluegrass Stage”.
LIVINGSTON, TN
Overton County News

Philip Talley announces re-election for County Commissioner District 4

Philip Talley has informed Overton County News of his intent to seek re-election as County Commissioner in the fourth district. Following is his statement. “For the new residents of the 4th district of Overton County in Rickman, TN, my name is Philip Talley. I am currently serving my community as Commissioner and have been going door to door with the commitment of meeting each and every one of you.
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
Overton County News

Little Patriots Parade held July 4

A Little Patriots Parade, sponsored by Camp 64 Sons of Union Veterans, was held Monday, July 4 in Livingston. Wagons, tricycles, bicycles and strollers transported participants and others walked to honor ancestors that have fought for freedom. The parade route went from the Livingston-Overton County Chamber of Commerce parking lot...
LIVINGSTON, TN
Overton County News

Proposed county land purchase dies in committee

A proposed purchase of 210 acres of land in Rickman never made it to the Overton County Commission for consideration Monday, July 11. Prior to the evening’s monthly County Commission meeting, Overton County’s Budget Committee and Industrial Development and Planning Committee held a joint meeting Monday to consider the purchase and sell agreement that would have been for a price of $2,300,000.
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
Overton County News

Local marble players compete at the 99th National Marbles Tournament

Players representing Standing Stone State Park and Overton County were among the competitors in Wildwood, NJ on Sunday, June 19th to participate in the 4 day long 99th National Marbles Tournament. Champion marble players from all over the USA, ages 7 to 14, came to compete for king and queen of the ring.
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Dollar General now open in west Cookeville

GOODLETTSVILLE – Dollar General (DG) announces its store at 1493 W. Broad St. in Cookeville is now open. DG stores are proud to provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of “Serving Others.” In addition to the national and private branded products customers trust Dollar General to carry, the new Cookeville location includes the Company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection. Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Overton County News

Dakota Key earns degree at UMGC

Dakota Key of Livingston earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity from University of Maryland Global Campus. Worldwide, more than 13,600 graduates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and U.S. territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2021-22 academic year.
LIVINGSTON, TN
Overton County News

LRH receives award for effort to decrease infant mortality

Livingston Regional Hospital has received the Tennessee Department of Health BEST Award for the effort to decrease infant mortality. In 2020, approximately 6.3 out of every 1,000 infants in Tennessee did not make it to their first birthday. In an effort to save lives, Livingston Regional Hospital has partnered with Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) and Tennessee Hospital Association (THA) to reduce infant mortality by promoting breastfeeding, reduction of early elective delivery elimination, and safe sleep to meet the criteria for the BEST award. The BEST award stands for Breastfeeding, Early elective delivery reduction and Safe sleep for Tennessee babies.
LIVINGSTON, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville’s Gets First Additional Certified Officer In Several Years

Cookeville Police Department has gotten its first additional certified officer since 2016. Major Scott Winfree said that through the additional officer, they are now able to create a full-time position for an officer to keep track of the department’s international and state accreditation needs. “That position is very important...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Overton County News

Kathryn Shaw

Funeral Services for Mrs. Kathryn Shaw, age 91 of Livingston, were conducted 11 AM Monday, July 11th from the chapel of Speck Funeral Home in Livingston. Bro. Jason Page officiated. Burial was in the Netherland Cemetery. Mrs. Shaw passed from this life on Friday evening, July 8, 2022, from the...
LIVINGSTON, TN
Overton County News

“Elvis” to perform benefit concert July 14

The Farm at East Port Marina along with the Quality Family will present a live “Elvis” performance at the Farm on Thursday, July 14 to benefit Bolestown Fire Department in Pickett County by supplying an AED and large first aid kit to the department. “Elvis” will perform shows...
PICKETT COUNTY, TN
Overton County News

Family Reunion - Keisling Family Saturday, July 30

Family Reunion - Keisling Family Saturday, July 30. The annual Keisling reunion will be held Saturday, July 30, at First Christian Church in Livingston. The luncheon will begin at noon, and all food and drinks will be provided by a caterer. All Keisling family members are invited to attend.
LIVINGSTON, TN
wcluradio.com

Tenn. man died in encounter with deputies, KSP says

CAVE CITY — A Tennessee man allegedly pointed a firearm toward Barren County deputies before he was killed in an encounter last weekend. A preliminary investigation revealed deputies with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to conduct a welfare check near an address along Paul Clark Road. Police arrived and a subject began to flee, according to a news release.
Overton County News

Linda Faye Hawkins Savage

A celebration of Linda Faye Hawkins Savage, age 48, will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 2 PM from the chapel of the Hall Funeral Home of Livingston with interment to follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery. Family will welcome friends at the funeral home on Friday, July 15th starting at 5 PM until 9 PM. The repast (food) will be at the First Christian Church in Livingston.
LIVINGSTON, TN

