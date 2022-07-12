4-H holds livestock and horse shows

Livingston Regional Hospital has received the Tennessee Department of Health BEST Award for the effort to decrease infant mortality. In 2020, approximately 6.3 out of every 1,000 infants in Tennessee did not make it to their first birthday. In an effort to save lives, Livingston Regional Hospital has partnered with Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) and Tennessee Hospital Association (THA) to reduce infant mortality by promoting breastfeeding, reduction of early elective delivery elimination, and safe sleep to meet the criteria for the BEST award. The BEST award stands for Breastfeeding, Early elective delivery reduction and Safe sleep for Tennessee babies.

LIVINGSTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO