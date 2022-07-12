ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

O.C. Pops honor famed film composer with ‘Star Wars’ performance

By RYAN LOUGHLIN
atlanticcityweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you think of the people behind the magic of the most legendary films, it’s easy to focus on the actors and directors, first and foremost. After all, they are the main driving forces behind much of what you see on the screen. But despite films being a highly visual form...

atlanticcityweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNET

The Scariest Film on Disney Plus Has Haunted Us for Decades

For a family-friendly streaming service full of classic kids films, Disney Plus serves up some seriously traumatic memories: Bambi's mother. Toy Story 3's ending. Everything about that awful Home Alone reboot. But for my money, the scariest film on Disney Plus is... The Black Hole. This 1979 chiller was one...
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Has Reportedly Started Filming

During the Star Wars Celebration event last May, Lucasfilm announced that they are working on Skeleton Crew, a new series created by Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts and Christopher Ford and will star Jude Law. However, at that time, they didn't reveal any details regarding its production status. Now, it looks like we have an exciting update regarding the movement of the project.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Star Wars Krayt dragon is still in Tunisia

You can’t visit Tatooine from Star Wars, but you go to where it was filmed in Tunisia. While there, you might even spot some remnants of the filming of science fiction movie A New Hope, including the Krayt dragon. The bones were actually left there during the shoot in the mid ’70s, and remain there today.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean City, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Entertainment
ComicBook

Star Wars: Ashley Eckstein Shares Excitement for Future Ahsoka Stories

The future is bright for Ahsoka Tano, who was become somewhat of a fixture in recent Star Wars storytelling following her initial debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. In the coming years, that is expected to continue with both a new animated series called Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, which will dive into Ahsoka's early origin story, as well as a live-action Star Wars: Ahsoka series, which will see Rosario Dawson reprise her role following appearances on Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. While we'll have to wait and see exactly what these new stories entail, it certainly seems like they'll bring significant new developments for the character, building on top of an already-compelling string of appearances and a passionate fandom. Ashley Eckstein, who has voiced Ahsoka across her animated appearances, recently spoke to ComicBook.com about those upcoming television series, and how excited she is to see the character's fanbase continue to grow.
MOVIES
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis is finally coming out in theaters this weekend. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
tvinsider.com

Joe Turkel, ‘Blade Runner’ & ‘The Shining’ Actor, Dies at 94

Veteran character actor Joe Turkel, best known for playing the ghostly bartender Lloyd in The Shining and Dr. Eldon Tyrell in Blade Runner, has died. He was 94. According to Deadline, Turkel passed away on Monday, June 27, at St. John’s Hospital. He was said to have died peacefully with his sons Craig and Robert by his side.
BROOKLYN, NY
epicstream.com

Star Wars Fan Fixes Obi-Wan Kenobi Series by Turning It Into a Movie

Obi-Wan Kenobi recently wrapped its six-episode run. While most fans were enthusiastic about the series overall, it also received some criticism for its pacing and felt that the story might benefit from a feature film format better. Now, a Star Wars fan took the matter into his own hands by editing the series into a two-hour-and-30-minute movie.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Billy Eichner’s LGBTQ Comedy ‘Bros’ to World Premiere at Toronto Film Festival

The Toronto Film Festival is set to give Nicholas Stoller’s romantic comedy Bros, starring Billy Eichner, a world premiere in September. Universal Pictures’ Bros is billed as the first major studio film with an all-openly LGBTQ principal cast and will have a high-profile red carpet launch at TIFF. Eichner and Stoller co-wrote Bros, which is produced by Judd Apatow.More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal Boss Donna Langley Made a Dame by Prince CharlesToronto Film Festival to World Premiere Sanaa Lathan's 'On The Come Up'Jordan Peele's 'Nope,' 'Get Out' and 'Us' Featured in New VR Experience From Meta, Horizon Worlds The ensemble cast includes...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Sandman’: Netflix Series Lands David Buckley as Composer

David Buckley is set to score the music for Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman.”. Based on the DC Comics character, the 10-part series premieres on Netflix Aug. 5 stars actor Tom Sturridge as Dream —aka Morpheus. He lurks in a realm called the Dreaming, and when he’s captured, his absence triggers events that change both the sleeping and waking worlds.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Composers#City Music#Hollywood#O C Pops
ComicBook

Star Wars: Andor Black Series and The Mandalorian Vintage Collection Figures Announced For SDCC 2022

Earlier today, ComicBook.com revealed that the Boba Fett (in Disguise) Black Series figure would be an exclusive for San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Hasbro has followed that up with the official debut of two additional releases that will be on display at SDCC before becoming available at retail later this year. These releases include Black Series Cassian Andor and B2EMO figures inspired by the upcoming Star Wars: Andor series on Disney+, and a TVC The Rescue Set multipack inspired by The Mandalorian.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Outsider.com

Everything Leaving Netflix in July: See Full List of Movies, Shows

We’re only four days into July, but Netflix has already kicked a host of movies, TV series, documentaries, and comedy specials off the streaming platform. Netflix performed a huge purge this month, especially on July 1. Dozens of movies and TV shows left the platform, likely to find new homes on other streaming services. If you’re not subscribed to those, then you’re unlikely to watch classics like “Saving Private Ryan,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Godzilla,” “Happy Gilmore,” “The Patriot,” or “Stand By Me” anytime soon.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Earns 4 Emmy Nominations

Earlier today, the Television Academy announced their 2022 Emmy Award nominations, and it included some surprises. Marvel Studios received a whopping 19 nominations for Loki, What If?…, Hawkeye and Moon Knight. Another surprise nomination came in the form of The Mandalorian spinoff The Book of Boba Fett. The Television Academy deemed the series worth of four nominations that include Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series, Outstanding Special Visual Effects, Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-fi Costumes, and Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.
MOVIES
Variety

These Criterion Collection Films Are All 50% Off for Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Reminder: just because you purchased a digital copy of your favorite film, that doesn’t always mean you get to keep it for forever. Thousands of Sony Playstation users woke up to the news that their libraries of films would be gone in a month. Making the case for physical media, yet again. And if you’re looking to hoard DVDs for years to come, try and make it the best version of that medium and go for a Criterion Collection classic. These DVD, Blu-ray and 4K collections are the cream of the crop, often boasting unearthed interviews and adorned with stunning artwork.
SHOPPING
thedigitalfix.com

Star Wars fans scream for Darth Vader twist in 1983 reaction video

Fans love making reaction videos these days, with everything from new trailers, cinema screenings, and coverage of comic-con events finding their way onto the web for all to see. Back in 1983 however, it seems Star Wars fans were ahead of the curve, after a video has surfaced of a cinema crowd going wild for the big Darth Vader twist in Return of the Jedi.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy