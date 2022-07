Piece by piece, Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City continues to grow into the largest – and one of the only – entertainment venues in Atlantic City that is not based around casino gambling. Instead, it’s all about fun, whether it’s spending a few hours at the massive Lucky Snake Arcade, which is packed from front to back with both current and old-school video games, flying around their brand new indoor, high-speed, electric-powered go-kart track, or simply having a few drinks while watching a band rock out at Spirit Bar.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO