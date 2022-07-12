Classic weekend

The Mt. Lebanon School District is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the school board following the resignation of a member who was arrested on a sex charge in Florida. Former board member Andrew Freeman was charged July 6 with unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a felony, by...
Save the date ... Oct. 15. That's when the Washington & Jefferson College Department of Athletics and the National Football Foundation will partner to recognize John Luckhardt of McMurray. The ceremony will take place during the Presidents’ home football game against Carnegie Mellon University. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m....
