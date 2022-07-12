ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Top 5 Reasons to Visit the EAA Aviation Museum

By Morgan Goeden
visitoshkosh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe restoration, preservation, and operation of vintage aircraft have been part of EAA since the very beginning. Discover airplanes used in aviation's early days and a tribute to the Wright brothers. Get close to classic aircraft and antique artifacts. 2. Explore World War II Aviation:. The Eagle Hangar is...

www.visitoshkosh.com

visitoshkosh.com

Things to Do in Oshkosh While in Town for EAA AirVenture

Many plane enthusiasts will be in town for EAA AirVenture 2022 from July 25 to July 31. While in Oshkosh, check out these local places & get a taste of what Oshkosh has to offer!. Things To Do on The Water. Home to Oshkosh Wisconsin is Lake Winnebago. Wading at...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Local veteran opens northeast Wisconsin’s first Teriyaki Madness

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new restaurant to try? Well, Teriyaki Madness in Oshkosh is now open to the public and customers can come and ‘experience the madness’. Teriyaki Madness is a popular restaurant franchise with locations across the country, and now northeast Wisconsin has...
OSHKOSH, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Hear the story of Wisconsin’s forgotten hero Karl Kellner Wednesday, July 27, 2022 | By Tim Yauck

Washington County, WI – Take 90 minutes to step back in time. On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m., US Marine and member of American Legion Post 522 (Hubertus, WI) Tim Yauck will be presenting the story of Wisconsin’s forgotten hero, Karl Keller of Sheboygan, WI. This event will take place on Military Day at the Washington County Fair as the WWII Veteran Spotlight.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Oshkosh, WI
Entertainment
City
Oshkosh, WI
WSAW

Many events happening this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Portage County Fair of Amherst is July 14-17. The address is 4505 Fair Ground Road. The fair offers fun for all ages including Carnival Rides, Truck and Tractor Pulls, Market Animal Sale, Volleyball Tournament, Raffle, Famous Fair Food, Games, Cake Auction, Animal Judging, and Pedal Tractor Races. Click here for more information.
AMHERST, WI
seehafernews.com

The Balloon Glow Returns to Manitowoc Next Month

The annual balloon glow in downtown Manitowoc will be back on Friday, August 19th. The Chamber of Manitowoc County sponsors the event in partnership with the city. The Chamber says this family-friendly event has an impressive lineup of past and new hot air balloons glowing and lighting up the sky.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Diocese enacts pronoun policy

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Catholic Diocese enacted a new policy where people can only be referred to by the pronoun of their biological sex. Additionally, they are only allowed to use the bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their biological sex. This policy will impact the lives of more than 9,000 Catholic school students this fall.
GREEN BAY, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

W6807 State Highway 23 Trunk, Plymouth, WI, USA

Sprawling Country Farmhouse! This 15 acre property (just west of Plymouth) features a large country farmhouse, reminiscent of yesteryear with access to the Plank Road Trail. Could be 5 bedrooms, this 4 bedroom, 2 bath farmhouse has been lovingly cared for. The large eat-in kitchen on the main floor leads way to the living room and den. Along with 2 spacious bedrooms is a ¾ bath, massive mud room and a kitchen pantry area. The upstairs boasts 2 bedrooms (could certainly be more), an area for entertaining and even a family room. A large expendable attic if you’d like and another bathroom. Around the grounds, a 64’ x 40’ newer pole building. Approx 1/3 is finished and heated; remaining 2/3’s unfinished. A large barn, pig barn, shed, 2 car garage and more! The space, views and convenience to Plymouth is great!
PLYMOUTH, WI
Fox11online.com

Summer inflation spike forcing Green Bay mom to choose groceries over gas

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- People in Green Bay say they have a tighter hold on their checkbooks. The new inflation data is not what many wanted to hear. Nicky Rodgers works a job with flexible hours so she can be home with her two young kids -- children who need nutritious meals and want summer fun. Two things Rodgers is forced to rethink.
GREEN BAY, WI
wiproud.com

Passenger of Wisconsin boat crash speaks out

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After two boats collided on Sunday on the Fox River, a passenger of one of the boats recounted what happened. Becky Meissner, an Oshkosh resident, was celebrating a friend’s birthday party on the upper level of a two-story paddleboat when a power boat crashed into them.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fire chief: Combined Locks fire response may be largest in Wisconsin history

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters from across the state say they’re still recovering from the Combined Locks fire that engulfed a paper warehouse over the weekend. The Combined Locks fire chief said Monday this fire had one of the biggest -- if not the biggest -- fire responses in Wisconsin’s history. He also said he couldn’t be more grateful for the help from 67 agencies and 700 emergency responders who helped to put this fire out.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Ruby’s Food Pantry ups shares to 300, providing food for families in need

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – About a month ago, Local 5’s Danielle Zulkosky visited Central Church in the City of Green Bay, which is also the site of Ruby’s Pantry events. Ruby’s Pantry is a place where anyone in need can come get two large boxes of food for a suggested $25. In June, Ruby’s Pantry held around 240 shares but now in July, the food pantry has seen an increase to 300 shares, a pretty significant jump.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Catholic Diocese updates school policy on gender and pronouns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Catholic Diocese of Green Bay updated its school policy on gender issues for the upcoming school year. The new Catholic Foundation for Human Sexuality policy took effect on July 1. It affects what the diocese calls a wide range of gender-related issues, including gender identity, pronouns, and same-sex attraction.
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

New medication helps De Pere teen deal with debilitating effects of junior arthritis

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Pretty much the only thing you want to achieve as you charge into your adolescent years is to fit in. Mira Leurquin understood that feeling, and she certainly looked the part. From the 30,000-foot view, she was the girl next door. Up close and personal, it was a different story. She was in discomfort. Her joints felt as if they were on fire. Fatigue followed her like a shadow. There were nights, too many nights, where she had to place ice packs on and around her body to squeeze in a few hours of sleep. Her best friend was named Advil.
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Storm damage impacts Wisconsin insurance companies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly one month ago, 10 tornadoes touched down throughout northeast Wisconsin, and the storm damage only added to the state’s severe weather debt. According to the National Weather Service, the state has spent more than $12 billion to repair storm damages, making up...
GREEN BAY, WI
101 WIXX

Oshkosh Boat Owner Released from Jail

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An owner of a boat suspected in a hit-and-run crash has been released from jail on bond. Winnebago County jail records on Thursday showed Jason Lindemann as having been released. A $10,000 cash bond was set for Lindemann on Wednesday. Lindemann was arrested Tuesday in...
OSHKOSH, WI

