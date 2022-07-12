Top 5 Reasons to Visit the EAA Aviation Museum

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Pretty much the only thing you want to achieve as you charge into your adolescent years is to fit in. Mira Leurquin understood that feeling, and she certainly looked the part. From the 30,000-foot view, she was the girl next door. Up close and personal, it was a different story. She was in discomfort. Her joints felt as if they were on fire. Fatigue followed her like a shadow. There were nights, too many nights, where she had to place ice packs on and around her body to squeeze in a few hours of sleep. Her best friend was named Advil.

