Sixers star Tyrese Maxey in the gym working on driving through contact

 2 days ago
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Young Philadelphia 76ers rising star Tyrese Maxey made a big leap in his second NBA season. He played multiple roles. He was initially the team’s point guard and then moved to shooting guard when James Harden arrived.

That is a lot to handle for a young man playing for a team that wants to contend for a title. He averaged 17.5 points and 4.3 assists overall, and he shot 42.7% from deep, including 48% from beyond the arc after the All-Star break when Harden arrived.

As Maxey prepares for his third season, the young man out of Kentucky is back in the gym working with his trainer, Chris Johnson. He is working on his ability to drive through contact and finish.

The young man has a maniacal work ethic and considering the leap he took in his second season, there is a chance Maxey can become an All-Star in the 2022-23 season.

