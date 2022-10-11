Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022: Best discounts on consoles, games, bundles and more

The clock is ticking on Amazon Prime Day as we enter its second and final day, and all eyes are on Nintendo’s bestselling console. The sale is already one for the books with the original and OLED Switches dropping to one of the cheapest prices we’ve ever seen, and there’s a whole host of other bargains to be had too.

Gaming is a key product category on Amazon Prime Day, and yesterday we’ve seen impressive deals for Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo fans alike, with up to 30 per cent off on games and accessories and 50 per cent off game downloads. Nintendo’s Switch console often sells out in record time, and with only one more day to bag a bargain you’ll need to be quick.

And it’s not just gamers who are impressed, with discounts across the latest tech , Amazon’s own devices , home appliances and alcohol dominating the sale too.

As Amazon Prime Day shopping veterans, we’re here to help bring you all of the best Nintendo deals, focusing exclusively on Switch consoles, games, accessories and bundles included in the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sales event, so keep reading below for our expert picks.

The best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022

SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo 128GB: Was £40.99, now £15.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Nintendo Switch and Switch OLED models have an internal storage capacity of 32GB and 64GB respectively. If you happen to be loading up your handheld console with the best Nintendo Switch games , then you’ll find out just how quickly that storage will fill up.

Luckily, users can easily upgrade their storage using a microSD port tucked away behind the Nintendo console’s kickstand, which is compatible with any microSD, microSDHC and microSDXC memory cards. However, if you want one with some added Nintendo flare, this licensed microSD card is excellent value for money with 61 per cent off. With additional storage of 128GB, the microSDXC card has a reported transfer speed of up to 100MB per second, meaning games should save and load fairly quickly.

Buy now

‘Ring Fit Adventure’: Was £69.99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

This deal on the Ring Fit Adventure game will have you literally running around your living room, plus it’s a fitness game that’s rarely ever discounted. Ring Fit Adventure made our list of the best games on the Nintendo Switch , with our writer praising the “fun take on ‘gaming as exercise’“, and adding that after just a few minutes, they really started to sweat. What’s neat is that it comes with a ring-con and leg-strap accessory, helping to track your movements and give you a full-body workout.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch lite, coral: Was £184.49 now £175, Amazon.co.uk

This deal sees the most affordable Nintendo console reduced by almost £35. Unlike the more expensive Switch and Switch OLED, the controllers of the Switch lite cannot be removed for on-the-go multiplayer gaming, and cannot be connected to a television or monitor. But this console is around £100 cheaper than its siblings, and is compatible with most of the same games – just make sure they mention support for handheld mode before you buy.

Buy now

Younik large storage case for Switch console and accessories: Was £13.99, now £11.19, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking to take your Switch console on the go with a couple of games and other accessories, then a large carry case is a good option. Luckily, Younik has this deal that will save you 20 per cent. Our gaming writer owns this carry case and can personally attest to its size and quality. Not only does its hard shell casing help protect its contents from any bumps in transit, its mesh-lined pocket can handily hold extra joy-con controllers as well as wrist straps and other extras, not to mention up to 19 game’s cartridges.

Buy now

Orzly VR Headset designed for Nintendo Switch & Switch OLED: Was £25.99, now £16.73, Amazon.co.uk

Did you know that you can turn your Nintendo Switch console into a virtual reality headset? The VR functionality of the Switch was designed to work with “Nintendo Labo”, a DIY cardboard assembly kit that houses the Switch console and held up to the users eyes. It works in a similar way to Google Cardboard, which made our pick for the best VR headsets you can buy. Currently, the Labo VR kit is currently unavailable but if you’re still interested in trying out VR on games like Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, then Orzly has a discount on its own VR headset.

Unlike Nintendo Labo’s own cardboard model, Orzly’s offering comes in a plastic housing for your device as well as an adjustable headstrap.

Buy now

‘Mario Strikers: Battle League Football’: Was £49.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

Despite spending just a few weeks on the shelves, Mario Strikers has already seen a £10 discount. It’s a combat sport game that sees two teams of five battle it out on the pitch. In our review of the game , we said “it puts emphasis on over-the-top goal-scoring, tackling and power-ups as well as competitive local multiplayer and online clubs.” It’s quite chaotic for a football title, but it’s all part of the fun.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch pro controller: Was £69.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

Take your gaming up a notch with this Nintendo Switch pro controller. Boasting much of the same features found in a Joy-Con controlller, you’ll find premium grips, motion controls, HD rumble, built-in amiibo functionality and more - while its single plus control pad sets it apart from the direction controls on Nintendo’s Joy-Cons. The portable accessory means you can play anywhere at anytime – and now, you can save nearly 30 per cent for Prime Day.

Buy now

Orzly carry case for Nintendo Switch lite: Was £11.99, now £8.39, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking to transport your Nintendo Switch Lite safely to avoid bumps and damage, then a good carry case can make a big difference. In our round-up of the best Switch accessories , we described the Orzly carry cases as being “lightweight yet with a hard EVA shell," and our reviewer said that "it’ll keep the device protected from any knocks with a soft inner material that keeps the screen and plastic exterior safe from scratches." After all, you’ll want to keep your console in the best condition possible for years to come.

Buy now

Orzly steering wheels for Nintendo Switch: Was £27.99, now £23.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you happen to play a lot of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (£38.95, Amazon.co.uk ) , one of the Switch’s best selling titles , then you’ll be familiar with the game’s optional motion controls. And if you want to pick up some cheap peripherals to make the joy-con controllers feel more like a steering wheel, then this double offering from Orzly could upgrade your game.

Both wheels also feature trigger extensions on the rear, which means Mario Kart players can still drift and throw items – essential tricks for any racer with their eye on first place.

Buy now

Logitech G432 wired gaming headset: Was £69.99, now £25.19, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking to play multiplayer games online and engage in a civil dialogue with your fellow gamers, then a decent headset-mic combo is for you.

Luckily, this offering from Logitech is currently more than 60 per cent off. The directional microphone will ensure that all your compliments are clearly heard and the 50mm drivers with 7.1 surround sound should help immerse you in the comradery of your team as you politely debate strategy.

The headset will work across different devices using a 3.5mm headphone jack and its over-ear design should ensure your ears remain comfortable after a long session. The flip-to-mute mic also ensures that the microphone can easily be switched off when you run out of nice things to say in the lobby.

Buy now

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Prime Day is finally here and started yesterday on 12 July and will end tonight.

Rumours have also begun swirling about a potential second Prime Day event, which could take place in October, a month before Black Friday. This is unconfirmed as of yet, but if true, it would make it the first time Amazon has hosted two Prime Day-style events in a single year.

As for the actual Prime Day? Excitingly, the pre-Prime Day deals kicked off earlier than ever before this year, launcing on 21 June.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals?

Yes. Although everyone loves to bag a bargain, a main driving force behind Amazon’s event is to entice shoppers into signing up for the retailer’s Prime service .

Prime membership currently costs £7.99 a month or £79 a year, and for that subscribers get free next-day delivery (or even same-day where available), exclusive access to certain deals, streaming movies and TV shows from Prime Video , music streaming, free Deliveroo Plus, and same-day grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh and Morrisons in certain postcodes.

A membership might be well worth the £7.99 a month if you intend to use all of those services. But if you only want to use Prime to grab a deal on Prime Day 2022, then we recommend signing up for a free 30-day trial . You can then cancel your Prime membership after the event (but within 30 days to prevent being charged) if you no longer want to be a subscriber.

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals

By keeping your web browser tuned to IndyBest, of course. But then we would say that. To get the best out of Prime Day 2022, keep an eye on this article, and others across the site, as we are constantly updating it throughout these two days. This is where you’ll find the best deals chosen by IndyBest experts.

