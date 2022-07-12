ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbon County, KS

Oharah’s last meeting at commissioner

By Jason E. Silvers
Fort Scott Tribune
 3 days ago

Bourbon County Commissioner Lynne Oharah said farewell...

www.fstribune.com

Fort Scott Tribune

Daisy Ruth Downey

Daisy Ruth Downey peacefully went home to her Father in Heaven on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, due to complications of Alzheimer's/Dementia. She was the last of six children born to Elzie E. McCollum and Ida Lydia Flint McCollum in Uniontown, Kan. Ruth was only 2 when her father, who was a highway worker, was struck and killed by a drunk driver. Her mother purchased the McCollum family farm where Ruth spent her youth, where they had fruit trees, chickens, and a stream full of catfish. She helped garden, clean eggs for the cartons which were sold for cash, picked greens, and shucked corn for eating and canning. This was rural after Depression reality. Even with that help, things were hard for the family, and they needed financial assistance.
UNIONTOWN, KS
Fort Scott Tribune

Harry Dee Carpenter

Harry Dee Carpenter, age 86, a resident of Fort Scott, Kan., passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 2, 1936, in Pleasanton, Kan., the son of Harry F. Carpenter and Emogene McCoach Carpenter. Harry attended Pleasanton schools and graduated in 1954. He joined the U.S. Navy that same year. Harry married Janet Rae Hurd on May 23, 1961, in Fort Scott. Following their marriage, Harry and Janet made their home at various military bases throughout the United States including Hawaii. Harry received numerous medals from serviced performed as a Hospital Corpsman while serving with the United States Marines on his second tour of Vietnam. Harry retired after 20 years of service in 1974, as a hospital man first class, serving with both the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marines. He later returned to Fort Scott and graduated from the Fort Scott Community College in 1978. He was later employed by Mayco Ace Hardware, Tri-Valley Developmental Services and as a driver for Mercy Hospital.
FORT SCOTT, KS
Fort Scott Tribune

Donna Faye Carlson (Reynolds)

Donna Faye Carlson (Reynolds) went to be with the Lord on July 6, 2022 while at her home. She leaves behind Gerald Carlson, her loving husband of six years. They originally met in Bible School in Fort Scott, Kan., and reunited many years later. She was preceded into eternity by...
FORT SCOTT, KS
Fort Scott Tribune

Marnie Marie Finney

Marnie Marie Finney, age 52, resident of Fort Scott, Kan., died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at her home. There was cremation. The family will announce a memorial service to be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cheney Witt Chapel, 201 S. Main St.
FORT SCOTT, KS
Fort Scott Tribune

Bettie Lou Crays DuVall

Bettie Lou Crays DuVall, age 91, resident of Lockwood, Mo., formerly of Fort Scott, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Lockwood. She was born Oct. 11, 1930, in Hiattville, Kan., the daughter of Harold I. and Audrey M. Loudenback Crays. Bettie moved to Fort...
FORT SCOTT, KS
Fort Scott Tribune

Leana Marie Droz Wheeler

Leana Marie Droz Wheeler, age 94, of Fort Scott, passed away July 8, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., a peaceful death with her children at her side the day before. She was married on Aug. 31, 1947 to Henry H. Wheeler of Rich Hill, Mo. They were married at St. Bridget's Catholic Church on one of the hottest days of that year. Leana and Hank were married 69 years before he preceded her in death in 2016. To this union, four children were born: Sylvia Newman (spouse-Richard) of Tonganoxie, Kan.; Richard Wheeler (spouse-Pat) of Fort Scott; Vicki Elmore (spouse-Craig) of Leawood, Kan.; and Doug Wheeler (spouse-Donna) of Fort Scott. She also was a cherished grandmother, friend and mentor to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
FORT SCOTT, KS
Fort Scott Tribune

Hurricanes host invitational meet

The Fort Scott Hurricanes will host the Free to Fly Invitational today at the Fort Scott Aquatic Center. The Hurricanes, a competitive swim team serving children 5-18 years of age, will be among 10 league teams represented at the meet, which will feature 224 swimmers. The meet begins at 9 a.m.
FORT SCOTT, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

MO-KAN Dragway 60th Anniversary Summer; The legendary Don Garlits returns this weekend

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — This weekend the '60th Anniversary Summer of MO-KAN Dragway' continues with special guest, the father of drag racing, "Big Daddy" Don Garlits. Carl Blanton has owned MO-KAN since 1999. He is the second owner, purchasing it from cousins Ron and Jim Wilbert. This weekend is almost a 'full circle' moment for Blanton. He recently shared a...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Fairland cop faces Newton County domestic abuse charges

FAIRLAND – A Fairland police officer was charged in Missouri with domestic violence charges. Colin Raye Kirk, 28, of Loma Linda, Mo., was charged in the Circuit Court of Newton County in Neosho with three felonies; domestic assault in the first degree and two counts in the third degree, and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault in the fourth degree.
FAIRLAND, OK
WIBW

Kansas man killed after striking road mill

COWLEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Baxter Springs man was killed Thursday afternoon after he sideswiped a streetsweeper, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and strike a road mill. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Billy Watson Jr., 72, was driving westbound through a construction zone on U.S...
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
JC Post

Kansas man dies after construction zone accident

COWLEY COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Thursday in Cowley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1973 Ford Ranchero driven by Billy D. Watson, Jr, 72, Baxter Springs, was westbound on U.S. 166 in the construction zone. The Ford sideswiped a street sweeper, lost...
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

KBI: 54-year old Kansas woman accused of selling meth

ALLEN COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for methamphetamine-related and weapons charges. Just after 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation , along with the Humboldt Police Department, and the Allen County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 507 Bridge St., Apt A6 in Humboldt, Kansas, according to the KBI. Officers found methamphetamine and a weapon.
HUMBOLDT, KS
Four States Home Page

Champion drag racer makes a Pittsburg comeback

PITTSBURG, Kans. — A two-time world champion drag racer and Pittsburg State University alumni, comes back to Pittsburg, Kansas for a special, one-night event. Megan Meyer and her NHRA dragster were in downtown Pittsburg tonight, for a meet-and-greet at the "Pitsco Idea Shop.". Kids in attendance were able...
PITTSBURG, KS
Fort Scott Tribune

Man accused of stealing cash register arrested after chase

A suspect accused of stealing a local business' cash register was taken into custody Tuesday by Nevada, Mo., police, according to a news release from the Fort Scott Police Department. See the print or online edition of the Tribune for complete story.
FORT SCOTT, KS

