ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbon County, KS

Going through data on the county mill levy, budgets

By Jason E. Silvers
Fort Scott Tribune
 3 days ago

As Bourbon County Commissioners continue looking for solutions for...

www.fstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
fortscott.biz

New Pig Farm Being Located Near Bourbon County Line: Help Needed

A swine farm is being constructed along the county line next to Bourbon County. The company, Monarch Sow Farm, is owned by Perdue Premium Meat Company, headquartered in Salisbury, MD, and is located in Neosho County. Their harvest facility is in Sioux Center, Iowa. “The property is on the county...
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
Fort Scott Tribune

Jail staffing issue part of budget discussion

Part of a budget discussion during Monday’s Bourbon County Commission meeting dealt with continued staffing issues at the Bourbon County Law Enforcement Center. Bourbon County Chief Financial Officer Susan Bancroft presented figures on housing inmates, staffing and wages. County officials have discussed possible solutions in recent weeks after Sheriff Bill Martin and BCLEC Major Bobby Reed brought concerns to the commission following a decrease in staff. Jail officials began transferring inmates to other counties in late June.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car overturns going through a fence, just east of Joplin city limits

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 2:30 p.m. Thursday tipsters alerted us to an overturned car on FF/East 32nd, just east of the Joplin City limits. The area is very close to jurisdiction lines. Three departments were dispatched Duenweg Fire (arrived, secured scene, left) Joplin Fire was alerted however it was in the Diamond Fire District. Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Newton...
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Tribune, KS
County
Bourbon County, KS
Bourbon County, KS
Government
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: cyclist dies, manufacturing plant fire, bridge delayed and a blood test for cancer

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin police say the cyclist hit by a Newton County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle has succumbed to his injuries. The accident happened around 2:00 a.m. last Thursday near East 32-nd and South Finley streets in Joplin. Authorities say the deputy’s SUV collided with a motorized bicycle and sent it’s rider, 44-year-old Ryan Hunnell of Joplin, to the hospital. Police announced Hunnell died of his injuries on Sunday. JPD’s major crash team is investigating. Click here to read more about this story.
JOPLIN, MO
JC Post

Kansas man dies after construction zone accident

COWLEY COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Thursday in Cowley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1973 Ford Ranchero driven by Billy D. Watson, Jr, 72, Baxter Springs, was westbound on U.S. 166 in the construction zone. The Ford sideswiped a street sweeper, lost...
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW

Kansas man killed after striking road mill

COWLEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Baxter Springs man was killed Thursday afternoon after he sideswiped a streetsweeper, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and strike a road mill. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Billy Watson Jr., 72, was driving westbound through a construction zone on U.S....
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
Fort Scott Tribune

Harry Dee Carpenter

Harry Dee Carpenter, age 86, a resident of Fort Scott, Kan., passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 2, 1936, in Pleasanton, Kan., the son of Harry F. Carpenter and Emogene McCoach Carpenter. Harry attended Pleasanton schools and graduated in 1954. He joined the U.S. Navy that same year. Harry married Janet Rae Hurd on May 23, 1961, in Fort Scott. Following their marriage, Harry and Janet made their home at various military bases throughout the United States including Hawaii. Harry received numerous medals from serviced performed as a Hospital Corpsman while serving with the United States Marines on his second tour of Vietnam. Harry retired after 20 years of service in 1974, as a hospital man first class, serving with both the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marines. He later returned to Fort Scott and graduated from the Fort Scott Community College in 1978. He was later employed by Mayco Ace Hardware, Tri-Valley Developmental Services and as a driver for Mercy Hospital.
FORT SCOTT, KS
Fort Scott Tribune

Daisy Ruth Downey

Daisy Ruth Downey peacefully went home to her Father in Heaven on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, due to complications of Alzheimer's/Dementia. She was the last of six children born to Elzie E. McCollum and Ida Lydia Flint McCollum in Uniontown, Kan. Ruth was only 2 when her father, who was a highway worker, was struck and killed by a drunk driver. Her mother purchased the McCollum family farm where Ruth spent her youth, where they had fruit trees, chickens, and a stream full of catfish. She helped garden, clean eggs for the cartons which were sold for cash, picked greens, and shucked corn for eating and canning. This was rural after Depression reality. Even with that help, things were hard for the family, and they needed financial assistance.
UNIONTOWN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fort Scott Tribune

Donna Faye Carlson (Reynolds)

Donna Faye Carlson (Reynolds) went to be with the Lord on July 6, 2022 while at her home. She leaves behind Gerald Carlson, her loving husband of six years. They originally met in Bible School in Fort Scott, Kan., and reunited many years later. She was preceded into eternity by...
FORT SCOTT, KS
Fort Scott Tribune

Man accused of stealing cash register arrested after chase

A suspect accused of stealing a local business’ cash register was taken into custody Tuesday by Nevada, Mo., police, according to a news release from the Fort Scott Police Department. See the print or online edition of the Tribune for complete story.
FORT SCOTT, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Glasgow sentenced for drug trafficking, awaiting fate in fatal DWI

JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin woman already spending prison time is sentenced for drug trafficking – and will soon learn her fate in a fatal DWI case. Rita Glasgow is currently serving a 7-year prison term for a 2017 charge of possession of a controlled substance in Jasper County. In 2019, she entered a guilty plea agreeing to take part in a court program. However, she did not complete that program. So, in February of 2022, a judge sentenced her to 7 years for this crime.
fourstateshomepage.com

Fairland cop faces Newton County domestic abuse charges

FAIRLAND – A Fairland police officer was charged in Missouri with domestic violence charges. Colin Raye Kirk, 28, of Loma Linda, Mo., was charged in the Circuit Court of Newton County in Neosho with three felonies; domestic assault in the first degree and two counts in the third degree, and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault in the fourth degree.
FAIRLAND, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

MO-KAN Dragway 60th Anniversary Summer; The legendary Don Garlits returns this weekend

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — This weekend the ’60th Anniversary Summer of MO-KAN Dragway’ continues with special guest, the father of drag racing, “Big Daddy” Don Garlits. Carl Blanton has owned MO-KAN since 1999. He is the second owner, purchasing it from cousins Ron and Jim Wilbert. This weekend is almost a ‘full circle’ moment for Blanton. He recently shared a...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
Fort Scott Tribune

Marnie Marie Finney

Marnie Marie Finney, age 52, resident of Fort Scott, Kan., died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at her home. There was cremation. The family will announce a memorial service to be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cheney Witt Chapel, 201 S. Main St.
FORT SCOTT, KS
Fort Scott Tribune

Hurricanes host invitational meet

The Fort Scott Hurricanes will host the Free to Fly Invitational today at the Fort Scott Aquatic Center. The Hurricanes, a competitive swim team serving children 5-18 years of age, will be among 10 league teams represented at the meet, which will feature 224 swimmers. The meet begins at 9 a.m.
FORT SCOTT, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy