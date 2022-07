Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, July 12, 2022, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. 40996 A resolution setting Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner on the request to vacate a portion of the alley between North “L” Street and North “M” Street, lying northwest of North 10th Street, to cure a garage encroachment.

