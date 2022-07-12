ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, VA

Brunswick Stew

By Mark Evans
Brunswicktimes Gazette
 3 days ago

Happy hot days of summer. We just got back from 3 weeks out west. First we attended a 5 day family reunion in the mountains of the southeast corner of Utah with our children and 35 of our grandchildren. It was dry, hot, and dusty but we had a great time....



Brunswicktimes Gazette

News from the Brunswick County Industrial Development Authority

Mike Dotti, Executive Director, Brunswick County Industrial Development Authority, provided an update on projects to the Board of Directors at the June meeting. Alfreda Reynolds and I met with Otto Wachsmann to discuss opportunities in Brunswick County. We also updated him on our projects. We let him know about are priorities and funding opportunities. We plan to hold scheduled quarterly meetings. Otto is always available whenever we call.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Your Health, Your Community

In our previous article, we provided tips on how to develop a family health history journal for tracking important family health information and readers learned the importance of family health history through the eyes of a doctor. It is clear that knowing your family health history is vital for physicians to screen and detect any number of serious health issues from diabetes and heart disease to colorectal cancer, schizophrenia, and more.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Southside Virginia Community College – Bomb Threat 

On July 12, 2022, at 11:40 a.m., the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call transferred from the City of Emporia Police Department reporting a bomb in a classroom at Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) in Alberta, Virginia. Deputies along with Virginia State Police were dispatched and quickly responded to the scene. Simultaneously, SVCC was contacted to evacuate the campus. Upon arrival of law enforcement, the scene was secured, a perimeter was established, and all students, faculty, staff and administration safely and expeditiously evacuated the campus. Virginia State Police and deputies remained on scene until VSP K9s arrived to clear campus buildings. The buildings were searched, no bomb was found and the campus was cleared. Virginia State Police continue to investigate bomb threats at this and other locations throughout Virginia.
ALBERTA, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Supervisors to hold public hearing

LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on a request for a conditional planned development case submitted by Ava Bowen to establish, operate and maintain a children’s museum with a separated residential use on the second floor in the Agricultural (A-1) Zoning District. The property is owned by Hilda A. Laubach, Trustee in care of Maury Jackson. The hearing will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 7:30 at the Brunswick County Government Building, 228 North Main Street.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA

