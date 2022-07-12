Brunswick Stew

On July 12, 2022, at 11:40 a.m., the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call transferred from the City of Emporia Police Department reporting a bomb in a classroom at Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) in Alberta, Virginia. Deputies along with Virginia State Police were dispatched and quickly responded to the scene. Simultaneously, SVCC was contacted to evacuate the campus. Upon arrival of law enforcement, the scene was secured, a perimeter was established, and all students, faculty, staff and administration safely and expeditiously evacuated the campus. Virginia State Police and deputies remained on scene until VSP K9s arrived to clear campus buildings. The buildings were searched, no bomb was found and the campus was cleared. Virginia State Police continue to investigate bomb threats at this and other locations throughout Virginia.

ALBERTA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO