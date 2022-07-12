ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Woman Tries to Stab Man With a Box Cutter at the Poverello Center

By Nick Chrestenson
94.9 KYSS FM
94.9 KYSS FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On July 11, 2022, at approximately 5:43 pm, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a report of a female suspect who had reportedly attempted to stab a person with a box cutter near the Poverello Center. Upon arrival, the officer observed the female suspect, who was later identified as...

kyssfm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBCMontana

Blackfeet officials arrest suspect after shots fired

MISSOULA, Mont. — Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired at a residence in North Glacier Homes around 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials say a single victim was taken to the hospital. Officers arrested one person. This incident remains under investigation by BLES and...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Man on Probation Charged With Intent to Sell Meth

On July 9, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer conducted a traffic stop of a green Ford Explorer. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “A Missoula Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation,” Arnold said. “During the contact with the driver, the officer noticed the driver, Dustin Bissell, had a revoked driver’s license and was on probation. The officer observed indicators of impairment on Bissell as well. The officer contacted probation and parole and advised them of the stop, the contact, and the observations during the contact.”
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
County
Missoula County, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Missoula County, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

Group seeks restraining order to stop camping on Blankenship gravel bar

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Blankenship gravel bar outside Columbia Falls is currently closed due to safety concerns, but that hasn't stopped people from setting up camp. Friends of the Flathead River, a nonprofit advocacy group, appeared before a U.S. District Court judge in Missoula Wednesday for a hearing requesting a temporary restraining order.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Air Quality Specialist Warns of Wildfire Smoke

It’s been five years since the major wildfires of 2017, including the Lolo Peak and Rice Ridge Fires, but residents of western Montana still remember the pall of heavy smoke that permeated the Missoula and Seeley Lake areas. KGVO’s Talk Back show hosted Missoula City-County Health Department Air Quality...
MISSOULA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Will the Passenger Train Through Bozeman Become a Reality?

This transportation proposal is closer to becoming a reality, which has many locals excited for the future. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work gaining support to bring back the southern Amtrak route through cities like Billings, Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula. This track will let you ride the train to Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Portland. Multiple counties, cities, and government officials from Montana have lended support to this initiative, and there has recently been another major endorsement.
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Box Cutter#Detention Center#Felony Assault#Violent Crime#Woman Tries
94.9 KYSS FM

Don’t Leave Your Old Gross Couches All Over Missoula Please

I'll admit it; your stinky, dirty furniture on the side of the road is definitely kind of a "Missoula thing," but it's getting old. It's something that I think we've all gotten used to. The old couch, mattress, or chairs on the curb by the garbage cans. I didn't even blink an eye at it years ago, but it's gotten so much worse. Just on my way to the station today I passed a couch in a field and a chair sitting by the railroad tracks. What the heck? You think the railroad conductor is going to be like, "Oh sweet! A busted ass old couch for free!" Maybe because more and more people are moving here, or we're all just too broke to dispose of it properly. I get it, it's a pain, but it's really becoming an eyesore around town, right? Here are a few options to dispose of that old furniture properly, and maybe even make some money from it.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
94.9 KYSS FM

Can You Hear the Elk in Missoula?

The sound of the elk bugling is enough to make anyone stop and listen. But when you hear men, women and kids all trying their best to sound like them calling from 7,000 feet, you stop and stare as well!. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundations World Elk Calling Championships return...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Supermoon shines bright over Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — The supermoon shone bright over Big Sky Country Wednesday night. Viewers sent in photos. Benji Hegg caught it peaking over Mount Sentinel in the Missoula area. Amy Gunderson caught it with an orange hue over Butte. The moon was closest to earth last night, but it...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Helena National Forest reports wildfire in Little Belt Mountains

MISSOULA, Mont. — Helena National Forest officials say firefighters are responding to a wildfire on the east end of the Little Belt Mountains, which can be seen from Judith Gap and Harlowton. On Tuesday night, the fire was reported to be 10-15 acres. It is burning in steep, hard-to-access...
HELENA, MT
Alt 101.5

Be Prepared for Forest Fire Smoke in Montana This Season

As we start heating up in Montana and as our woods start drying out we know that fire season is on the horizon. Along with fire season in the west comes smoke. Some years are worse than others so it is best to be prepared. Not only do we get smoke from our local fires in Western Montana, but we also can get smoke from the states to the west of us Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California and don’t forget our neighbors to the north Canada. For some of us it can be a nuisance but for others it can be a much more serious health matter.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Tips for Noobs: What to Know Before Upcoming Fights in Missoula

Live MMA is finally returning to Missoula via Fusion Fight League on Saturday, July 16th, and it's about time. There are plenty of combat sports gyms here in town, and I'm glad that our local fighters are getting the opportunity to fight here at home. Selfishly, I'm even more glad that I'll get to watch live MMA without making the drive to Helena. With it being so long since Missoula's last live MMA event, I'd expect there to be plenty of us who have never seen a live MMA event before, so here's some wisdom from an MMA fanatic on what to expect this Saturday.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Help Highlander Celebrate Their Birthday With $1 Beers

How would you like some of Missoula's finest beers at one of Missoula's finest breweries for only one dollar?. I figured that would get your attention. It sure got mine. Back in 2015, The Highlander Brewery came together at their excellent location just off of North Reserve. It's honestly one of the best places in Missoula to sit outside with a cold beer on a hot day and enjoy some pretty darn good food too.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy