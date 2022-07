Smyrna, Tennessee’s downtown area, which has been nicknamed the “Depot District,” continues to standout in the middle of the town’s growth of over 55-thousand residents. The Depot District title comes from the historic train station that sits at 98 Front Street. The building was constructed nearly 150-years-ago in 1873 and was a routine stop for travelers taking the rail line between Nashville and Chattanooga. The train routinely carried travelers to Charleston and New Orleans.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO