Songwriters festival returns bringing back hits

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF Alabama COUNTY OF ELMORE Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Susan R Glover An Unmarried Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Countrywide Bank, FSB, its successors and assigns dated March 4, 2008; said mortgage being recorded on March 7, 2008, in Book 2008, Page 12979 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2013, Page 38954 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. The undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Elmore County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 15th day of February, 2022 the following property, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 3, of Broadmoor North, Plat No. 3, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in Plat Book 12 at Page 4. Said property is commonly known as 5860 Pineleaf Dr, Millbrook, AL 36054. Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage. NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER as holder of said mortgage McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC Two North Twentieth 2 20th Street North, Suite 1000 Birmingham, AL 35203 (800) 275-7171 FT21@mccalla.com File No. 956015 www.foreclosurehotline.net Wetumpka Herald 01/19/2022,01/26/2022,02/02/2022,03/02/2022,05/04/2022,06/15/2022,07/13/2022 AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until March 16, 2022, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment. Wetumpka Herald, March 2, 2022 AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until May 16, 2022, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment. Wetumpka Herald, May 4, 2022 AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until June 30, 2022, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment. Wetumpka Herald, June 15, 2022 AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until July 21, 2022, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment. Wetumpka Herald, July 13, 2022 23:10: 092022-05-31T23:09:00Z 3 age 3 Wetumpka Herald: July 13, 2022 956015.

