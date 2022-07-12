ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallapoosa County, AL

Songwriters festival returns bringing back hits

By Cliff Williams / The Outlook
Wetumpka Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany will recognize the songs Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not?, When I Think About Angels and A Woman Like You. More will recognize Rascal Flatts, Trace Adkins, Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Trisha Yearwood, Kenny Chesney, Randy Travis, Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, Jake Owen, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Lee...

www.thewetumpkaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
unionspringsherald.com

Celebration honors Ms. Lela Mae Phillips

The Phillips Family celebrated the "Legend of Ms. Lela Mae Phillips," the oldest daughter of Willie (Nunny) and Tena Phillips, on July 8 and 9, 2022. Her nieces, nephews, brothers, and sisters hosted the celebration. The event was held at the Family Home on Lee Loop Road in Union Springs.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

Here comes the flash, and it’s Red and Black

Something special is coming for Central High players and fans this season – flashing lights. Garrett-Harrison Stadium, the home of the Central High Red Devils, is being fitted with new LED lighting which will add to the entertainment value for fans attending football games and participating players. The new...
PHENIX CITY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
State
Arizona State
County
Tallapoosa County, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka's Holt named MaxPreps Underclass All-American

The accolades continue rolling in for Wetumpka’s Mya Holt. Holt, the 2022 Elmore County Softball Player of the Year who just wrapped up her sophomore season, has earned some national awards for her play. Holt has been named to the 2022 MaxPreps Underclass All-American list for her accomplishments. She...
WETUMPKA, AL
WTVM

Some flooding in Alabama this morning; More heavy rain and storms later for some

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After extremely heavy rain in spots early this morning, more wet weather is anticipated later today for some. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain fell in many parts of Lee and Russell County late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Watch for some flooding or standing water in spots. Never drive across a flooded road. Rain persists in some of the same spots until midday. About a 60% coverage of rain and storms is expected again Thursday afternoon and early evening, which may cause isolated flooding mainly south of Columbus with storms in other spots, especially if it’s been for you thus far Thursday. Highs stay in the 80s. The pattern starts to change Friday and especially over the weekend. Rain coverage is pegged at 40-50% for Friday as the rain is forecast to become less widespread. As the rain coverage continues to drop over the weekend (around 30%), more sun should be able to mix into the sky. It will be a little hotter with highs near 90 degrees. July typically features a chance of storms just about every day. That looks to hold true again next week. Hit or miss storms are in the forecast. On days when you don’t see rain, temperatures easily max out in the low 90s.
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Randy Travis
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Martina Mcbride
Person
George Strait
Person
Leah Turner
Person
Lee Brice
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Lee Ann Womack
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Cody Johnson
Person
Patty Loveless
WSFA

Montgomery ranked 7th-sweatiest city in U.S.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a common daily occurrence that we experience here in Alabama. It’s something you can’t really avoid for about seven months out of the year. Sweating. Sweating happens a lot in this part of the country. The heat, the humidity. It feels like...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

20-01205

PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated July 30, 2004 executed by Tony Lane and Editha P. Lane, husband and wife, in favor of Cendant Mortgage Corporation, said Mortgage being recorded August 5, 2004, in RLPY Book 2004, Page 57168, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama; having later been assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust c/o U.S. Bank Trust National Association by instrument recorded in Book 2022, Page 18374, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust c/o U.S. Bank Trust National Association, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Elmore County, Alabama on 08/10/2022, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 18, according to the Map of Scenic Hills as the same appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama in Map Book 5, at Page 34 For informational purposes only, the property address is: 124 Scenic Drive, Prattville, AL 36066. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS-IS, WHERE-IS" BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney's fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage. U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust c/o U.S. Bank Trust National Association Paul K. Lavelle, Esq. Attorney for Mortgagee Spina, & Lavelle, P.C. One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N Birmingham, Alabama 35243 (205) 298-1800 37-FC-20-01205 Wetumpka Herald: July 13, 20 and 27, 2022 20-01205.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Internet company providing 1-gig internet to Russell, parts of Lee County

EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - An internet service company called BEAM is in the process of providing faster internet to rural areas in Russell and Lee County. The internet is a huge aspect of everyone’s day-to-day life, and we all have those moments when the internet works against us. Still, in this case, BEAM is providing rural areas with the fastest internet available across each county.
LEE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

22-04976

PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by William L. Jeffcoat and Linda L. Jeffcoat, husband and wife for and during their joint lives, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for American Advisors Group, on March 25, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 2014 Page 16450; the undersigned Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on September 1, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Commencing at the Northwest corner of Northeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 29, Township 19 North, Range 20 East, thence North 88 degrees 00 minutes East 206.0 feet for the Point of Beginning. Thence continue North 88 degrees 00 minutes East 620 feet, thence South 2 degrees 00 minutes East 140 feet, thence South 88 degrees 00 minutes West 620 feet, thence North 2 degrees 00 minutes West 140 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said parcel of land lies in the Northeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 29, Township 19 North, Range 20 East. Also, an easement for a 25 feet road in ingress and egress to the above described property, described as commencing at the Northwest corner of Northeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 29, Township 19 North, Range 20 East, thence continue North 88 degrees 00 minutes East 826.0 feet for the Point of Beginning. Thence continue North 88 degrees 00 minutes East 888 feet to the West Right-of-Way line of a County paved road, thence go in a Southerly direction along said Right-of-Way line 25 feet, thence South 88 degrees 00 minutes West 888 feet, thence North 2 degrees 00 minutes West 25 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said parcel of land lies in the Northeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 and the Northwest 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 29, Township 19 North, Range 20 East. Said property is one and the same as property conveyed by Deed Card 13183 and encumbered by Mortgage recorded in RLPY Bk 2014 Page 16450.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1901 Pleasant Hill Road , Wetumpka, AL 36092. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 22-04976 Wetumpka Herald: July 13, 20 and 27, 2022 22-04976.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Songwriters#Sean White
WRBL News 3

5 Alabama HBCUs to receive $2.5 million in historic preservation grants

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Five historically Black colleges and universities in Alabama are getting funding to preserve historic places on campus. Alabama State University, where Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. completed his dissertation and civil rights leaders like Fred Gray graduated, is one of those institutions getting $500,000 for preservation projects. The school’s G.W. Trenholm Hall will undergo renovations in the fall.
ALABAMA STATE
Wetumpka Herald

30-FC-22-01130

PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated March 5, 2007 executed by Lisa Hudgins Harris, an unmarried woman, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Homecomings Financial, LLC ( f/k/a Homecomings Financial Network, Inc.), said Mortgage being recorded March 13, 2007, in RLPY Book 2007, Page 16517, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama; assigned to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing by instrument recorded in RLPY Book 2020, page 66908, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Elmore County, Alabama on 07/07/2022, having been postponed to 08/18/2022 during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 2, Block A, according to the Plat of Grand Oaks Plat No. 1, as the same appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in the Plat Book 12, at page 78 For informational purposes only, the property address is: 4746 Camp Grandview Road, Millbrook, AL 36054. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS-IS, WHERE-IS" BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney's fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage. NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Paul K. Lavelle, Esq. Attorney for Mortgagee Spina, & Lavelle, P.C. One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N Birmingham, Alabama 35243 (205) 298-1800 30-FC-22-01130 Wetumpka Herald:July 13, 2022 30-FC-22-01130.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

956015

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF Alabama COUNTY OF ELMORE Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Susan R Glover An Unmarried Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Countrywide Bank, FSB, its successors and assigns dated March 4, 2008; said mortgage being recorded on March 7, 2008, in Book 2008, Page 12979 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2013, Page 38954 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. The undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Elmore County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 15th day of February, 2022 the following property, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 3, of Broadmoor North, Plat No. 3, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in Plat Book 12 at Page 4. Said property is commonly known as 5860 Pineleaf Dr, Millbrook, AL 36054. Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage. NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER as holder of said mortgage McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC Two North Twentieth 2 20th Street North, Suite 1000 Birmingham, AL 35203 (800) 275-7171 FT21@mccalla.com File No. 956015 www.foreclosurehotline.net Wetumpka Herald 01/19/2022,01/26/2022,02/02/2022,03/02/2022,05/04/2022,06/15/2022,07/13/2022 AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until March 16, 2022, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment. Wetumpka Herald, March 2, 2022 AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until May 16, 2022, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment. Wetumpka Herald, May 4, 2022 AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until June 30, 2022, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment. Wetumpka Herald, June 15, 2022 AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until July 21, 2022, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment. Wetumpka Herald, July 13, 2022 23:10: 092022-05-31T23:09:00Z 3 age 3 Wetumpka Herald: July 13, 2022 956015.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

EST/SMITH, M.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARY PAYNE SMITH, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-217 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of MARY PAYNE SMITH, deceased, having been granted to GROVER C. VANN, JR. on July 8, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. GROVER C. VANN, JR. PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF MARY PAYNE SMITH, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: EDWIN L. YATES ATTORNEY AT LAW 453 SOUTH HULL STREET MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36104 334-264-0182 Wetumpka Herald: Jul. 13, 20 and 27, 2022 EST/SMITH, M.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
thecitymenus.com

JUST UPDATED: A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

This is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to share with you, our reader! To join our Canaries Facebook Page, click here. (You’ll need to answer all questions to be approved.)
CARROLLTON, GA
police1.com

Ala. girl, 10, offers free lemonade to cops after deputy’s LODD

ALABASTER, Ala. — A young girl is showing her support for police by offering free lemonade to local law enforcement, according to the Shelby County Reporter. Handley Abbott, 10, was inspired to help police after she learned about the recent death of Alabama deputy Brad Johnson, the report said. Johnson was shot and mortally wounded during a pursuit on June 29.
ALABASTER, AL
Wetumpka Herald

EST/DAVIS, D.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DONNA G. DAVIS, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-216 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of DONNA G. DAVIS, deceased, having been granted to RANDY O. DAVIS on July 8, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. RANDY O. DAVIS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF DONNA G. DAVIS, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: JEFFREY J. COURTNEY COURTNEY & MANN, LLP PO BOX 100 WETUMPKA, ALABAMA 36092 334-567-2545 Wetumpka Herald: Jul. 13, 20 and 27, 2022 EST/DAVIS, D.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Searching for Missing Man

Montgomery police need your help in locating a missing man. Police say Christopher Williams was last seen on Saturday, July 9. While no description of Williams was made available, police did say he was last seen possibly wearing a red t-shirt. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of...
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy