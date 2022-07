The Kentucky men’s basketball tour across the Bluegrass State made a stop in Georgetown on Thursday, the third of five locations that the program will visit this week. Head coach John Calipari is the star of the show, signing autographs and taking plenty of pictures with the hundreds upon hundreds of fans who showed up in support. The goal, however, is to raise money for the victims of the tornados that ravaged western Kentucky back in December. Nearly every single person who stood in line for the nearly 2.5-hour wait gave some sort of donation before getting their moment to meet Calipari.

GEORGETOWN, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO