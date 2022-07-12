Donna M. (Knarr) Nitti

KLINE, WILLIAM P., 93, Hastings, passed away July 14, 2022. Born April 28, 1929, in Hastings, the son of Raymond and Sarah (Rodgers) Kline. The last surviving member of his immediate family, he is preceded in death by parents; loving wife, Cecilia T. (Domalik) Kline, who died December 17, 2010; infant son, William; and siblings, Bernard Kline, Martha Yeckley, Robert Kline, Theresa Cunningham, and Leo Kline. Survived by children, Joseph (Donna), Carrolltown; Anthony (Jean), Hastings, Stephen (Janice), Duncansville, and Francis (Jennifer), Harrisburg; also, grandchildren, Dawn, Samantha, Chantal, Brennan, Brittany, Chelsea, Elizabeth, Zachary; and great-grandchildren, Jonah, Madeline, and Theia. US Veteran of the Korean War and member of American Legion Post 506 Carrolltown. Lifetime member of Hastings Volunteer Fire Company, where he had been the oldest living member. Served as a past member of Hastings Municipal Authority. William was a Master Carpenter and Craftsman and former proprietor of Kline Lumber Company. Member of Brotherhood of Carpenters Local 423. Family and friends will be received from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday at Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Hastings. Fr. Thaddeus Rettger, OSB, celebrant. Committal, church cemetery. Military honors by local veterans' organizations. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in William’s memory to Hastings Volunteer Fire Company #1, PO Box 427, Hastings, PA 16646.

