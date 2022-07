Police shot an armed burglary suspect in Costa Mesa Wednesday afternoon after he was said to have refused to comply with their orders. The burglary, took place at a boat sale and repair shop located in the 2200 block of Newport Boulevard a little before 5:20 a.m. Upon entry into the building the suspect tripped the alarm system, according to Costa Mesa Police Department.

COSTA MESA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO