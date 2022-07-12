Man who died July 9 in I-20 traffic accident identified; second victim died Monday

Buy Now (Alexandra Koch/File) Aiken Standard file photo

A 19-year-old Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, resident, who died July 9 following a traffic accident on Interstate 20, has been identified as Agustin Choc-Pop, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office reported Tuesday in a news release.

Another victim, a 17-year-old from Philadelphia, died Monday, the release also stated.

Choc-Pop was a front seat passenger in a 2010 Kia sedan.

He was pronounced dead after being transported to Augusta University Medical Center.

Two other people who were in the vehicle also were transported to the medical center.

The cause of Choc-Pop’s death was blunt force trauma, and he will not be autopsied, the release stated.

The 17-year-old who died was a male, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables told the Aiken Standard, and that victim also was a passenger in the Kia sedan. He was pronounced dead at 4:31 p.m. Monday at the medical center.

The name of that victim will be made public after family has been notified, according to the release.

There was no further information about the third person, who was the Kia sedan’s driver, in Tuesday’s release.

According to Master Trooper James G. Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident occurred prior to 5 a.m. on July 9 on I-20 in Aiken County near the 6-mile marker. That location is approximately two miles east of North Augusta.

The 2010 Kia sedan and a 2012 Dodge Charger were traveling west on I-20, according to Miller.

The Kia sedan hit an unoccupied 2013 Chevrolet Impala that was in the roadway after being disabled during an earlier collision.

After striking the Chevrolet Impala, the Kia sedan was hit by the Dodge Charger.

The driver of the Dodge Charger wasn’t injured in the accident, Miller reported.