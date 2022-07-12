ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Man who died July 9 in I-20 traffic accident identified; second victim died Monday

By Dede Biles dbiles@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jkrk5_0gdUPQaj00
Buy Now (Alexandra Koch/File) Aiken Standard file photo

A 19-year-old Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, resident, who died July 9 following a traffic accident on Interstate 20, has been identified as Agustin Choc-Pop, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office reported Tuesday in a news release.

Another victim, a 17-year-old from Philadelphia, died Monday, the release also stated.

Choc-Pop was a front seat passenger in a 2010 Kia sedan.

He was pronounced dead after being transported to Augusta University Medical Center.

Two other people who were in the vehicle also were transported to the medical center.

The cause of Choc-Pop’s death was blunt force trauma, and he will not be autopsied, the release stated.

The 17-year-old who died was a male, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables told the Aiken Standard, and that victim also was a passenger in the Kia sedan. He was pronounced dead at 4:31 p.m. Monday at the medical center.

The name of that victim will be made public after family has been notified, according to the release.

There was no further information about the third person, who was the Kia sedan’s driver, in Tuesday’s release.

According to Master Trooper James G. Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident occurred prior to 5 a.m. on July 9 on I-20 in Aiken County near the 6-mile marker. That location is approximately two miles east of North Augusta.

The 2010 Kia sedan and a 2012 Dodge Charger were traveling west on I-20, according to Miller.

The Kia sedan hit an unoccupied 2013 Chevrolet Impala that was in the roadway after being disabled during an earlier collision.

After striking the Chevrolet Impala, the Kia sedan was hit by the Dodge Charger.

The driver of the Dodge Charger wasn’t injured in the accident, Miller reported.

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Aiken truck driver honored for heroism after crash

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A truck driver from Aiken recently rescued a man whose motorcycle crashed and went down a 100-foot ravine. Truck driver Richard Wade’s heroism earned him an industry honor. Around 1:30 p.m. May 21, he was traveling north on Interstate 81 near New Market, Va., when...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

16-year-old goes missing a second time in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen on Monday. Katrina Sexton is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black skull cap,...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Moped driver dies after crash on Silver Bluff Rd.

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - UPDATE: An Aiken man is dead after a crash between his moped and a truck in Aiken. According to the Aiken County Coroner's Office, fifty-four-year-old John Barbara was driving his moped on Silver Bluff Rd. at 4:22 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck at the intersection of King Edward Way.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Name released for woman who died in Columbia County crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in a Columbia County traffic accident involving a tractor-trailer. Authorities said Alicia Quiles, of Augusta, was killed in the crash that happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 20 near mile marker 185. Eastbound lanes were...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Aiken County, SC
Accidents
City
North Augusta, SC
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
wgac.com

Local Woman Killed in Two Vehicle Wreck on I-20 in Columbia County

An Augusta area woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash last night in the eastbound lanes of I-20 between the Grovetown and Appling exits in Columbia County. Coroner Vernon Collins says 34-year-old Alicia Quiles died at the scene from blunt force trauma. Her car crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer around 7:00 p.m. Authorities had to shut down both eastbound lanes of traffic while emergency crews were on the scene.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

1 victim ID’d, 2nd person dies after Aiken County crash

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second person has died after a three-car crash over the weekend on Interstate 20 in Aiken County. Also, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified a person who died earlier from injuries suffered in the crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF.com

Neighbors react to search of missing Burke County man

BURKE Co. (WJBF)-“It’s just scary that we’re here due to the circumstances and it was just so close” said Alisha Marshall, live in Waynesboro. A well known man in the community, Simon Powell went missing just over six years ago now the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for his body near a pond on Ponderosa road just outside of Augusta.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Shooting in Aiken County sends 1 person to hospital

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. Deputies say the shooting was reported around 7:22 p.m. in the 100 block of A P Nivens Street. There was one victim that was shot in the leg, according to Capt. Eric...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 20#Accident#Kia#The Aiken Standard#Dodge#Chevrolet
News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies man killed in police chase on Shop road

CAYCE, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office released the identity of the man killed in a police chase crash Monday afternoon. He was 44-year-old William Bowie, from Newberry. On Monday, police say officers spotted the wanted vehicle along Charleston Highway and tried to make a traffic stop but...
CAYCE, SC
WJBF

Man found shot in leg in Graniteville

GRANITEVILLE, SC (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies are responding to a call regarding a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was at A.P. Nivens Street in Graniteville, SC with a gunshot wound in the leg. The call came in at 7:30pm. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. There […]
GRANITEVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
wach.com

SC Coroner identifies teens killed in Aiken County crash

AIKEN COUNTY (WACH) — The Aiken County Coroner has identified the victim from the Saturday morning collision on I-20. LOCAL FIRST | SC Coroner identifies teens killed in Aiken County crash. Per Coroner Darrly Ables, the victim has been identified as 19-year-old Agustin Choc-Pop of Philadelphia, PA. Ables says...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

2 inmates die within 2 days at jails in the CSRA

EDGEFIELD, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - An autopsy is scheduled Friday for an Edgefield County jail inmate who died Thursday – the second case jail death this week in the CSRA. The Edgefield County inmate was discovered unresponsive in his cell around 2:10 p.m. Thursday, according to deputies. The inmate was...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Fire destroys portion of Orangeburg motel, 7 injured

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Two firefighters and 5 other people were injured during a fire at a motel in Orangeburg, South Carolina. According to reports, Orangeburg Public Safety fire crews reported to a blaze the Crown Inn motel at 2805 Bamberg Rd. around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12. Arriving at the scene, firefighters observed heavy fire at the front of the building. During their attempt at putting out the blaze, firefighters report there were a few small explosions.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WRDW-TV

Arrest made in 6-year-old murder case of Simon Powell

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A little over six years after Simon Powell’s disappearance, Burke County sheriff’s investigators have made an arrest, authorities said Wednesday. Stacey Welch, 38, is charged in connection with his disappearance and murder, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest comes soon...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
Aiken Standard

Officers find body of drowned North Augusta man

The body of a North Augusta man last seen in a boat in a pond near Beech Island has been found. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said in a news release that South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officers recovered the body of Dimitri Carter, 37, of North Augusta, on Tuesday morning.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
5K+
Followers
162
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy