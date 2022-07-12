Gerald E. Bradbury, Sr.

Harry Dee Carpenter, age 86, a resident of Fort Scott, Kan., passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 2, 1936, in Pleasanton, Kan., the son of Harry F. Carpenter and Emogene McCoach Carpenter. Harry attended Pleasanton schools and graduated in 1954. He joined the U.S. Navy that same year. Harry married Janet Rae Hurd on May 23, 1961, in Fort Scott. Following their marriage, Harry and Janet made their home at various military bases throughout the United States including Hawaii. Harry received numerous medals from serviced performed as a Hospital Corpsman while serving with the United States Marines on his second tour of Vietnam. Harry retired after 20 years of service in 1974, as a hospital man first class, serving with both the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marines. He later returned to Fort Scott and graduated from the Fort Scott Community College in 1978. He was later employed by Mayco Ace Hardware, Tri-Valley Developmental Services and as a driver for Mercy Hospital.

