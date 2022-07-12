ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uniontown, KS

Budget work begins at USD 235 with Revenue Neutral Tax Rate resolution

By Tammy Helm
Fort Scott Tribune
 3 days ago

Uniontown Board of Education members took the first step Monday in...

Fort Scott Tribune

Jail staffing issue part of budget discussion

Part of a budget discussion during Monday’s Bourbon County Commission meeting dealt with continued staffing issues at the Bourbon County Law Enforcement Center. Bourbon County Chief Financial Officer Susan Bancroft presented figures on housing inmates, staffing and wages. County officials have discussed possible solutions in recent weeks after Sheriff Bill Martin and BCLEC Major Bobby Reed brought concerns to the commission following a decrease in staff. Jail officials began transferring inmates to other counties in late June.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
Fort Scott Tribune

Harry Dee Carpenter

Harry Dee Carpenter, age 86, a resident of Fort Scott, Kan., passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 2, 1936, in Pleasanton, Kan., the son of Harry F. Carpenter and Emogene McCoach Carpenter. Harry attended Pleasanton schools and graduated in 1954. He joined the U.S. Navy that same year. Harry married Janet Rae Hurd on May 23, 1961, in Fort Scott. Following their marriage, Harry and Janet made their home at various military bases throughout the United States including Hawaii. Harry received numerous medals from serviced performed as a Hospital Corpsman while serving with the United States Marines on his second tour of Vietnam. Harry retired after 20 years of service in 1974, as a hospital man first class, serving with both the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marines. He later returned to Fort Scott and graduated from the Fort Scott Community College in 1978. He was later employed by Mayco Ace Hardware, Tri-Valley Developmental Services and as a driver for Mercy Hospital.
FORT SCOTT, KS
Fort Scott Tribune

Daisy Ruth Downey

Daisy Ruth Downey peacefully went home to her Father in Heaven on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, due to complications of Alzheimer's/Dementia. She was the last of six children born to Elzie E. McCollum and Ida Lydia Flint McCollum in Uniontown, Kan. Ruth was only 2 when her father, who was a highway worker, was struck and killed by a drunk driver. Her mother purchased the McCollum family farm where Ruth spent her youth, where they had fruit trees, chickens, and a stream full of catfish. She helped garden, clean eggs for the cartons which were sold for cash, picked greens, and shucked corn for eating and canning. This was rural after Depression reality. Even with that help, things were hard for the family, and they needed financial assistance.
UNIONTOWN, KS
Fort Scott Tribune

Hurricanes host invitational meet

The Fort Scott Hurricanes will host the Free to Fly Invitational today at the Fort Scott Aquatic Center. The Hurricanes, a competitive swim team serving children 5-18 years of age, will be among 10 league teams represented at the meet, which will feature 224 swimmers. The meet begins at 9 a.m.
FORT SCOTT, KS
Fort Scott Tribune

Marnie Marie Finney

Marnie Marie Finney, age 52, resident of Fort Scott, Kan., died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at her home. There was cremation. The family will announce a memorial service to be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cheney Witt Chapel, 201 S. Main St.
FORT SCOTT, KS
Fort Scott Tribune

Donna Faye Carlson (Reynolds)

Donna Faye Carlson (Reynolds) went to be with the Lord on July 6, 2022 while at her home. She leaves behind Gerald Carlson, her loving husband of six years. They originally met in Bible School in Fort Scott, Kan., and reunited many years later. She was preceded into eternity by...
FORT SCOTT, KS
Fort Scott Tribune

Leana Marie Droz Wheeler

Leana Marie Droz Wheeler, age 94, of Fort Scott, passed away July 8, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., a peaceful death with her children at her side the day before. She was married on Aug. 31, 1947 to Henry H. Wheeler of Rich Hill, Mo. They were married at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church on one of the hottest days of that year. Leana and Hank were married 69 years before he preceded her in death in 2016. To this union, four children were born: Sylvia Newman (spouse-Richard) of Tonganoxie, Kan.; Richard Wheeler (spouse-Pat) of Fort Scott; Vicki Elmore (spouse-Craig) of Leawood, Kan.; and Doug Wheeler (spouse-Donna) of Fort Scott. She also was a cherished grandmother, friend and mentor to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
FORT SCOTT, KS

