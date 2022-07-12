Bradley Sandmeier June 29, 1960 - July 8, 2022

Friday and Saturday (July 8-9, 2022) were the final two days of the Cheyenne River Youth Project’s 8th annual RedCan invitational graffiti jam. With their five large-scale murals in downtown Eagle Butte now complete, the 11 featured artists moved into CRYP’s Waniyetu Wowapi (Winter Count) Art Park to paint alongside each other — and Cheyenne River community members and guests of all ages.

2 DAYS AGO