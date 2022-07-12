ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobridge, SD

Bradley Sandmeier June 29, 1960 - July 8, 2022

 3 days ago

Memorial services for Bradley Sandmeier, 62, of Mobridge will be...

Cheyenne River Youth Project’s 8th annual RedCan invitational graffiti jam leaves colorful marks in Eagle Butte

Friday and Saturday (July 8-9, 2022) were the final two days of the Cheyenne River Youth Project’s 8th annual RedCan invitational graffiti jam. With their five large-scale murals in downtown Eagle Butte now complete, the 11 featured artists moved into CRYP’s Waniyetu Wowapi (Winter Count) Art Park to paint alongside each other — and Cheyenne River community members and guests of all ages.

