Louisiana State

South Carolina Ranks One of the Top States with the Worst Drivers

By Randi Moultrie
country1037fm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know that feeling of yelling at someone for not being able to drive while you’re on the road. Those that ride too close to you, swerve in between lanes, or just fly down at ridiculous speeds. These are the drivers we all try to avoid because we don’t want...

country1037fm.com

country1037fm.com

North Carolina Ranks Top 10 As The Best State For Sustainable Properties

Hey, good news North Carolina! This time around we make the top 10. And for a good thing! North Carolina ranks in the top 10 of the best state for sustainable properties. Essentially that means that we have one of the largest numbers of eco-friendly properties available to travelers. The data comes from Booking.com.
POLITICS
97.5 WCOS

This Is The Best Hospital In South Carolina

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
HEALTH SERVICES
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Tops CNBC’S List Of Best States For Business

CNBC just released their 2022 List of The Best States For Business and North Carolina came in at number one! Over the years we have been a staple in the top 10 and even finished 2nd last year. This year however North Carolina was able to take the business crown. It’s a bright spot in what has been a challenging year for many people with rising inflation. How did CNBC determine this list?
ECONOMY
country1037fm.com

One Of 10 Best Waterparks In The US Is A Short Drive From North Carolina

USA Today recently released the winners of their 10 Best Campaigns. And one of the categories was the best outdoor waterpark. USA Today’s readers voted on what they consider the 10 best waterparks in the US. And while none of the North Carolina water parks made the list, one is just a short drive away! North Carolina does have some great waterparks including Carolina Harbor, Wet N’ Wild Emerald Point, and Great Wolf Lodge. But if you’re willing to drive maybe check out some of the ones on this list!
TRAVEL
country1037fm.com

Outer Banks Ranks as One of the Best Islands in the Continental U.S.

Who said you had to travel far to discover some of the best islands. That’s right, going to an island doesn’t always mean leaving the country. Sometimes, going to the islands is about embracing what is in your own backyard. America has some of the most beautiful and unique islands throughout the country. Especially on the southeast coast.
TRAVEL
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 SC men defrauded Lowe’s stores in and around CLT out of $450K+

QUEEN CITY NEWS – Three South Carolina men who defrauded Lowe’s stores in and around Charlotte out of nearly $500,000 have pled guilty and been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Wednesday. Manning resident Bobby Cherry, and Sumter residents Russell Calvin and Michael Montgomery to each serve at […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WYFF4.com

SC corrections officers experience 'historic' pay increase

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Corrections officers in South Carolina are now making more than they ever have after a 'historic' pay increase. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and lawmakers signed off on about $30 million for pay increases. "Our state law enforcement agencies continue to lose valuable and experienced personnel...
POLITICS
country1037fm.com

A Virginia Man Just Won Big In Gaston County

Barry Bruce says he just had a hunch to buy a scratch off ticket. That hunch paid off. Barry, who is from Virginia, was reportedly at Jones Exxon on NC 16 near Stanley when he purchased that fateful scratch off ticket. The Gaston Gazette says Barry won $100,000 dollars! He...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Woman Spins To Win $2 Million Lottery Prize

What’s better than winning the lottery? How about spinning to win even more money! That’s what happened to Rosa Lilly of Mount Gilead. She had the chance to spin a giant prize wheel at the Bigger $pin Live Event on Wednesday. And with that lucky spin, she landed a $2 million lottery prize. That was the top prize offered in the event.
LOTTERY
yourislandnews.com

Officials investigate alligator harassment on Fripp Island

An incident of alligator harassment, which appeared to end with the animal getting thrown by the tail, is now under investigation by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). Photos and a link to a nearly four-minute video of the incident appeared in a post on the Fripp Island...
PUBLIC SAFETY
country1037fm.com

Charlotte Diner Named Best & Most Iconic Diner in North Carolina

Are you a diner-obsessed person? Even if you are not, we all have that one diner that holds a special place in our hearts. That one spot that is our go-to for late nights and early mornings when you need something great to eat. From 24-hour retro spots to new, up-and-coming diners they are all our favorites. Of course, some states have more than others but they all have that one that tops the list.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WBTV

DUI suspect in court

Burden of medical debt collection in S.C. A WBTV Investigation in June revealed in just four years hospitals and healthcare facilities have garnished more than $390 million from South Carolinian’s tax refunds. S.C. ranks 49th in nation for medical debt. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. When it comes to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
saobserver.com

THE ‘EASILY’ FOOLED

The slave owners of South Carolina had a real problem with the election of Abraham Lincoln. On December 20, 1860, South Carolina was the first state to secede from the Union and they did it in such a way as to reveal their true reasons for secession and eventually the Civil War. Just before the official act to secede, South Carolina slave owners banded together to start the “1860 Association” which printed tens of thousands of brochures with the title being “The Doom of Slavery.” Rare copies and reprints of this horrid material still exist and point to the belief that the slave owners were deathly afraid that Lincoln was going to abolish slavery in the South. This would have ended their exploitative capitalist system and placed Black people in a position to enjoy freedom so long promised. In an eerie replication of history, the insurrectionists of the modern-day riot at the Capitol on January 6th were attempting this just like in 1860. This seems to be where Trump got his criminal idea of overthrowing the government with his racist minions.
SOCIETY
mahoningmatters.com

Body found in submerged vehicle identified as missing South Carolina man, coroner says

Update: South Carolina officials have identified a body found in a submerged vehicle over the weekend as a man who vanished last month, the coroner’s office said. Thelonious Lamar Green, 54, went missing in June. On July 9, divers located his truck submerged in the Edisto River, according to the coroner’s office. There was a body in the truck when it was recovered.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

SC residents have new way to apply for child support

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) is launching a new way to apply for child support. The online Custodial Parent Portal gives clients 24/7 access to applications for child support. Previously, applicants had to fill out a physical form in person at an SCDSS office.
RELATIONSHIPS

