There’s no better individual show on baseball right now than the do-it-all Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, who are, ironically, one of the worst teams in the majors for years now. Still, that’s not stopping Ohtani’s legend from snowballing, and for his elite performance at the plate and on the mound, he’s bound for an appearance at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game — his second overall. As if people needed more reason to be in awe of the baseball unicorn, Shohei Ohtani nearly singlehandedly carried the Angels on his shoulders on the way to a 7-1 victory Wednesday night over the Houston Astros at home.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO