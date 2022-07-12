ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins Pleased With How Blomqvist Is Progressing

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganizational goalie depth is absolutely critical in professional hockey, as the Penguins learned firsthand during the First Round with injuries to their top-two netminders Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith. So to have a prospect like Joel Blomqvist in the pipeline is very exciting for the organization, as Pittsburgh's second-round...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

 

