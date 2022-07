BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Protestors on both sides of the abortion issue showed up outside of the Brunswick County Courthouse on Wednesday night. Dozens of people showed up with signs to show their disapproval in the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, though they did not expect demonstrators from the other side of the issue to arrive causing some tension between the groups.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO