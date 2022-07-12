Third Thursday Webinar Series

The Valparaiso Police Department, in conjunction with the Valparaiso Community Schools, would like to inform the public of police training. that will be taking place at Heavilin Elementary School (2450 Heavilin Road) on July 13th, 14th, 20th, and 21st. The safety drills will be conducted on each of these days from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. There will be an increase of police vehicles in the area, and police related activities occurring within the school. Please do not be alarmed, as emergency services are aware of the drill taking place.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO