Third Thursday Webinar Series

Cover picture for the articleCenter for Education & Advance Care Planning (CEACP) is presenting a summer “Third Thursdays Webinar” series for healthcare professionals. These webinars, offered through the Hospice Foundation of America, will...

Northwest Health-Porter adopts new national imaging guidelines to enhance patient cardiac care

From left to right: Andrew Putnam, M.D., cardiologist, Northwest Medical Group; Jay Shah, M.D., cardiologist, Stella Kyung, cardiologist, Northwest Medical Group and Northwest Medical Group. Northwest Health-Porter has adopted new, comprehensive guidelines for cardiac imaging that assists clinicians with assessing and diagnosing chest pain in adult patients. The guidelines developed...
PORTER, IN
valpo.life

Ivy Tech Student Spotlight: Richard Irakoze

Sometimes the ride of life is difficult to navigate. It takes determination, hard work, passion and drive. Qualities Richard Irakoze, an Ivy Tech Community College student, exemplifies well. His drive has already begun to help his community and make a difference in more ways than one, even before graduating. Richard...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Niles cannabis company donates $10,000 to homeless resource center

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Niles cannabis company donated $10,000 dollars to a homeless resource center on Wednesday. Green Stem Provisioning donated $10,000 dollars to Ferry Street Resource Center, a group that’s dedicated to helping lift people out of poverty. The executive director of the center, Ric Pawloski,...
NILES, MI
99.1 WFMK

A Town in Michigan Was the Very First Destination of the “Orphan Train”, 1854

As a kid, I remember watching an old 1930s 'Little Rascals' film called “Choo Choo” where the kids and little Spanky switch places with orphans being transported on an 'Orphan Train'. Of course, things get out of hand in classic 'Rascals' style and they have to turn back. Little did I know that there were real “Orphan Trains” that carried orphans from New York and Boston to a few western states and many, many of them to Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

60 unit apartment complex begins development in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Preparations are underway for a groundbreaking ceremony in Goshen!. The ceremony will be held on Thursday for the new 60-unit apartment complex. It is planned for development at the intersection of Indiana and Plymouth Ave. That’s southwest of downtown Goshen, and right by the junior high school.
GOSHEN, IN
95.3 MNC

Some fun things to do in Michiana this weekend

There is plenty of entertainment in the Michiana area this weekend! Whether you prefer to stay indoors or enjoy the weather outside, we have you covered with a variety of plans to choose from. Wanting to go outside and enjoy the nice weather for lunch today? The Morris Performing Arts...
MICHIANA, MI
22 WSBT

South Bend puts gas stations on notice for synthetic drugs

South Bend leaders are putting their foot down when it comes to synthetic drugs being sold to children. This Phillips 66 is one of two gas stations visited by police where they spoke with the owner. It’s part of how the city is once again going to enforce the "not...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Airport now using Hidden Disabilities program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The South Bend International Airport has implemented the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program, supporting travelers with unseen special needs. In the program, travelers with unseen special needs wear sunflower lanyards and bracelets to let others know they need additional support, time, or help without verbally communicating the need.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Gabe's, A Discount Retailer, Coming To The Marketplace Of Warsaw

Gabe’s, a discount retailer that's expanding its geographical reach, is the newest business to sign a lease in MarketPlace of Warsaw in recent months. A representative for the developer, Sullivan Wickley, confirmed a lease has been signed that will place the store where Carson’s once stood. Those watching...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

City officials, community leaders speak out after alleged racial incident at Krasl Art Fair

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - “Racist actions” by several out-of-town artists at the Krasl Art Fair have officials there “furious.”. While covering the fair for the Benton Spirit Community Paper, 18-year-old Nicholas Gunn captured video of a confrontation with some artists who did not want pictures taken of their copyrighted works, saying that just before this recording, the artists were calling him the N-word in front of a crowd of people and getting in his face.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
valpo.life

Valparaiso Police Training at Local Elementary School

The Valparaiso Police Department, in conjunction with the Valparaiso Community Schools, would like to inform the public of police training. that will be taking place at Heavilin Elementary School (2450 Heavilin Road) on July 13th, 14th, 20th, and 21st. The safety drills will be conducted on each of these days from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. There will be an increase of police vehicles in the area, and police related activities occurring within the school. Please do not be alarmed, as emergency services are aware of the drill taking place.
VALPARAISO, IN
valpo.life

The Young People’s Theatre Company presents: “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”

The Young People's Theatre Company, Inc's "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" has made its way to the stage at The Holdcraft Performing Arts Center. The show, written by Joe Tracz, is a fun musical spin on the book "The Lightning Thief" written by Rick Riordan. The show is full of crazy sword fighting, Greek gods, and most importantly a passionate cast that really knows how to put on a show.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
22 WSBT

Business closing after 47 years in New Carlisle

After 47 years of business, The Village Shoppes is set to close its doors permanently in four to six weeks. "It's mainly just the customers that I'm going to miss. We have thousands of loyal customers come to us and it has become a tradition for them to come into our stores and shop each year," said store owner Bill Sutton.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
WNDU

Inmate who died at St. Joseph County Jail identified

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the St. Joseph County Jail. Police say Christine Dezenzo, 49, of Elkhart was found alone and unresponsive in her cell in the medical unit around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Life-saving measures were taken, but Dezenzo was pronounced dead at the jail.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Humane Society seizes over 2 dozen cats from home

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County removed over 2 dozen cats from a home on Tarman Road Tuesday afternoon, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the home for reports of domestic violence around 2:20 p.m. The victim told deputies she had been...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
jack1065.com

A deadly evening on Lake Michigan as three drown and one is missing

SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After Lake Michigan conditions deteriorated rapidly late Wednesday, at least three people drowned and a fourth is missing. The first drowning happened around 7:30 p.m. at North Beach in South Haven. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says two adults and three kids were struggling in the water. They were able to get two adults and one kid out of the water.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WNDU

Electrical work causes power outages at buildings St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - AEP conducted some electrical work on Tuesday afternoon in St. Joseph, which led to power outages for multiple buildings in the city. At 3:15 p.m., AEP cut the power to the Berrien County Courthouse at 811 Port Street and the Berrien County Equalization Building at 100 Church Street.
SAINT JOSEPH, MI

