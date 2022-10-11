Make big savings this Prime Day on the best electric toothbrushes and oral health deals

Investing in the best electric toothbrush deals can have you saving big this October Prime Day. Not only can you enhance your oral hygiene routine, but you can also save a significant chunk of money on some of the top rated brands like Oral B and Philips, as well as more budget-friendly options.

For example, the Oral-B Genius X (an impressive product that secured the top spot during our in-house tests to find the best electric toothbrushes ) is currently down 50% on Amazon , taking its price from $199.99 to just $99.99.

The consensus among dentists is that electric toothbrushes are more effective than manual models at removing plaque and keeping your teeth and gums as healthy as possible. But they usually cost considerably more than their manual counterparts – that's where we come in. We've rounded up some of the best electric toothbrush deals on Amazon right now, as well as discounted essentials like dental floss and replacement brush heads, so you shop efficiently and effectively in your search for a new brush.

hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush | $29.99 $17.56 at Amazon

You can save 41% on Colgate's smart sonic toothbrush. It comes with a 2 minute smart timer, 3 brushing modes and Bluetooth connectivity. The battery only needs to be recharged every 10 days and runs with up to 30,000 sonic vibrations per minute. Check out our full hum by Colgate review . View Deal

Oclean X Pro Elite Ultra-Quiet Sonic Electric Toothbrush| $104.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save 24% on this great sonic toothbrush from dental specialists Oclean. This electric toothbrush has built-in interactive color touchscreen display and is app-aided to give you in-depth brushing analysis. Comes with 4 modes (Clean, Sensitive, Massage, White) and 32 different brushing intensities as standard. Read our full Oclean X Pro Elite review . View Deal

Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 Sonic Electric Toothbrush with Water Flosser| $129.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Get more for your money with this great Waterpik deal, with a Complete Care 9.0 Sonic toothbrush and Waterpik water flosser for $10 less this Prime Day. Read our full Waterpik complete care 9.0 review to see how it fared when we tested it. View Deal

Oral-B iO Series 8 Electric Toothbrush | $249.99 $169.99 at Amazon

This Oral-B iO Series 8 Electric Toothbrush is reduced by a fantastic 32% for Prime Day, coming with two replacement brush heads and a sleek travel case. A.I. tracks where you are brushing and guides you to 100% coverage so you don't miss any zone, while the visible timer ensures you brush for the dentist-recommended 2 minutes. View Deal

Oral-B Pro 5000 | $159.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Get 63% off, saving you $100 on your next Oral B electric toothbrush. The Oral B Pro 5000 has Bluetooth connectivity, a pressure sensor, built in smart timer and 5 brushing modes. With nearly 3,000 reviews on Amazon and an overall rating of 4.7/5* what's not to love? View Deal

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 | $99.96 $59.95 at Amazon

Save $40.04 (40%) on this rechargeable electric toothbrush with three different cleaning modes, a pressure sensor to protect your teeth and gums from excess brushing pressure, and a 2 minute timer with quadpacer. View Deal

Oral-B Genius X Limited with a replacement head | $199.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Get a spectacular 50% off this sophisticated toothbrush by Oral-B. It uses AI to recognize your brushing style and gives you tips and coaching to improve your oral healthcare. It also connects up to your smartphone using Bluetooth technology so you can track your brushing. Read our Oral B Genius X review to see what our testers thought of it. View Deal

Oral-B Smart Limited Electric Toothbrush | $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save 38% on this Oral-B Smart Limited Electric Toothbrush for Prime Day. Includes rechargeable handle, charger, 2 brush heads, and a travel case. Position Detection technology helps you know where you've brushed, so you never miss a zone and the multicolor SmartRing provides coaching on brushing time. View Deal

More deals on dental care

hum by Colgate replacement heads x2 | Was $11.99, Now $7.19 at Amazon

If you've nabbed a new hum by Colgate electric toothbrush in the Prime Day sale, why not stock up on toothbrush heads while they're 40% off? Get two black heads for just $7.19. View Deal

Oral-B FlossAction Toothbrush Refill Brush Heads, 5 Count | $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Enjoy 25% off ($10) this five pack of Oral-B FlossAction toothbrush heads. These heads are compatible with most Oral-B electric toothbrushes (except the Oral-B iO) and the bristles turn yellow when it's time to replace the head. View Deal

Glide Oral-B Dental Floss | $19.99 $15.39 at Amazon

Save 23% on this six pack of Oral-B dental floss, designed to help remove plaque and food particles between teeth and just below the gum line. With a fresh flavor, it also slides up to 50% more easily in tight spaces. View Deal

Colgate Total Alcohol Free Mouthwash (3 pack) | $17.97 $10.48 at Amazon

Mouthwash might not be the exciting item to buy in the Prime Day sale, but you can save yourself $7.49 (42%) on a three pack of antibacterial peppermint mouthwash from Colgate. It kills 99% of germs on contact, and bulk buying a three pack can save you money in the long term. View Deal

Crest 3D Whitestrips | $45.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save 35% on these highly rated Crest 3D whitening strips. Use once a day for 30 minutes to remove up to 14 years of teeth stains for a whiter smile. Advanced 'Seal Technology’s' no slip grip stays put, so you can talk and drink water while whitening teeth: convenient! View Deal

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser| $99.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save 55% on this high-tech water flosser from Waterpik. Featuring enhanced pressure with 10 settings for a custom clean, massage mode for gum stimulation, plus a built-in timer/pacer pauses briefly at 30 secs and 1 min to help track flossing time. View Deal

Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save a whopping 40% ($20) on these non-toxic whitening strips and brighten your smile for less this Amazon Prime Day. Gently lift stains without taking the enamel too and without the use of harsh bleaches that damage your tooth structure, leading to sensitivity. Includes 42 Strips / 21 Treatments. View Deal

Haven't found what you were looking for? Keep an eye out — the Prime Early Access Sale runs from October 11-12, so we'll be regularly updating this guide with the best deals on a range of dental care products.

If you're not yet a Prime member, it's also worth signing up for a free trial . The Prime Early Access Sale rewards prime members with a wealth of wonderful discounts across various brands and categories.

For more, check out our Amazon Prime Day Health Deals for 2022 .