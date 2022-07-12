ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Officials: Siren inadvertently activated at NH nuclear plant

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nWf5W_0gdSvQEr00
Beachgoers depart Hampton Beach, Tuesday July 12, 2022 after an emergency siren was inadvertently activated in Hampton, N.H. New Hampshire homeland security officials said Tuesday that a siren was inadvertently activated at the Seabrook Nuclear Power Station, and that there is no emergency and no danger to the public. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire homeland security officials said Tuesday that a siren was inadvertently activated at the Seabrook Nuclear Power Station, and that there is no emergency and no danger to the public.

The state Homeland Security and Emergency Management agency and plant owner NextEra Energy Resources put out statements more than 30 minutes after beachgoers in nearby Hampton and Rye said they heard announcements at about 11 a.m. about the beaches being closed because of a problem at the plant.

“We are aware of the sirens calling for an evacuation near Seabrook Station,” said Bill Orlove, a spokesperson for plant. “The sirens’ activation was sent in error during testing of the system.

“Local authorities have told the public there is no need to evacuate,” he said. “Seabrook Station is currently operating with no issues that impact the nearby community. We apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused.”

Police and fire departments in the area said the beaches were not closed.

“The Seabrook Station Alert was inadvertent there is NO EMERGENCY,” the Hampton Fire Department posted on Facebook.

The plant is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Boston and 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Portsmouth. It has operated since 1990.

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

Shark sighting causes closure of Massachusetts beach’s waters

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A shark sighting has closed the waters of a Massachusetts beach for the day, according to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. The shark was spotted at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport, immediately closing down the water for the rest of the day. The beach and parking areas remain open to the public. Unless otherwise posted, the water is expected to reopen to the public in the morning pending an assessment of the water area.
WESTPORT, MA
WMUR.com

Severe storms leave impact across New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Strong winds from severe storms left an impact across the state on Tuesday. More than 10,000 people were without power around 7 p.m. Tuesday because of the storms. Nearly 2,700 outages were New Hampshire Electric Co-Op customers. There were 6,082 Eversource customers left without power. Unitil was under 400 outages and Liberty had some scattered outages too.
MANCHESTER, NH
The Associated Press

Southwest Virginia flooding damages homes, prompts rescues

WHITEWOOD, Va. (AP) — Flooding in a remote pocket of southwest Virginia has damaged more than 100 homes and left some 40 people unaccounted for, but there are no confirmed deaths or injuries, authorities said Wednesday. First responders in Buchanan County began receiving reports of rising water and damage Tuesday night, authorities said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. After daybreak, crews conducted aerial surveys to examine the extent of the disaster. Several small communities in the Virginia county that borders West Virginia and Kentucky were impacted, according to the sheriff’s office. About 40 people — a mix of adults and children — were reported unaccounted for, but that number was expected to decrease as swift-water rescue teams continued to survey the area, authorities said. A shelter was established at a local school. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Eric Breeding said the number of persons unaccounted for is based on relatives trying to contact a resident in an area where there may be limited or no phone service.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
Boston

New England has one of the top 5 hotels in the world, according to Travel + Leisure

It's located in New Hampshire's Lakes Region. A Granite State hotel originally built in 1813 was just named among the top five hotels in the world by Travel + Leisure. Travel + Leisure revealed the results of its 2022 world’s best awards on Tuesday and named Pickering House Inn in Wolfeboro, N.H., the No. 4 hotel in the world (up from No. 34 last year). Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont, ranked No. 73 on the top 100 list.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Nuclear Power#Siren#Nextera Energy Resources#Emergency Management#Homeland Security
The Associated Press

Canadian owner OKs $84M in work, $1.5M fine; Louisiana plant

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The company that owns a closed fertilizer plant in Louisiana has agreed to clean up more than a billion pounds of hazardous waste and to pay a $1.5 million fine, federal and state agencies said Thursday. PCS Nitrogen Fertilizer LP “will provide over $84 million of financial assurance” for the cleanup, final closure and 50 years of monitoring and maintenance, said statements from the Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Justice Department, and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality. The agreement will “ensure that the long-term closure of its facility is protective of the environment,” said EPA enforcement official Larry Starfield. “This is a very important outcome as the facility is located in an area prone to hurricanes and the financial assurance secured will protect taxpayers from paying future closure and cleanup costs.” The Canadian company that owns the plant changed its name from Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan to Nutrien with a merger in 2018, but U.S. documents refer to the plant as PCS Nitrogen.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Fetterman absence raises stakes for Dems in key Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman posted a massive $11 million fundraising haul during the second quarter. He’s on an advertising spree that’s made him a near-constant presence on television in Pennsylvania. And he grabs attention with snarky, irreverent social media posts. The only thing missing from one of the most competitive U.S. Senate races this year is the candidate himself. Fetterman, 52, has yet to return to the campaign trail in a significant way since a May 13 stroke required surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator and prompted a revelation that he had a serious heart condition. The advertisements currently on the air were recorded before the stroke. He hasn’t fielded questions from the press. And when the hoodie- and shorts-wearing Fetterman did make a campaign appearance, it was under tightly controlled circumstances and without advance notice to reporters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
whdh.com

Yelp names the best ice cream shop in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ahead of National Ice Cream Day on July 17, Yelp has compiled a list of the best ice cream in every state, and one Bay State store scooped the competition. The top shop in Massachusetts was in the Cape: Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee. According to the store’s website, the shop was established in 1995, and is operated by father Mark Lawrence and his daughter Kelsey.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
whdh.com

BREAKING: Part of Bowdoin Street closed as crews respond to emergency in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A portion of Bowdoin Street near the State House has been closed down as police and firefighters respond to an incident that occurred beneath several sidewalk grates. Explosions could be heard near the intersection with Ashburton Place as crews blocked off the road just after 6 p.m.
Seacoast Current

A Maine Road Has the Highest Speed Limit East of the Mississippi

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. If you are the type of person that likes to "hammer down" on the open road, then Maine might just be the place for you. The entire East Coast has pretty conservative speed limits, unlike out west. Portions of Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming have 80 mph speed limits. The highest posted speed limit in the country is 85 mph, and can be found only on Texas State Highway 130.
MAINE STATE
newbedfordguide.com

71-year old Massachusetts hiker falls from 50′ cliff in New Hampshire

“On July 9th, 2022, the Alton Fire Department was called for an injured hiker on the Precipice path in the Belknap range trail system. At approximately 3:45pm, Harvey Weener, 71, of Newburyport, was rock climbing when he fell down a gully and sustained injuries that left him unable to walk.
GILMANTON, NH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

993K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy