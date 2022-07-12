School meal program changes are coming for some Alaskan schools
alaskasnewssource.com
3 days ago
US agency studies rare whale habitat expansion request for Alaska waters. The U.S. government has agreed to a request from environmental groups to study increasing critical habitat designations in Alaska waters for one of the rarest species in the world. Juvenile dies in dirt bike collision near Fairbanks. Updated:...
STIP Amendment 4 aligns with Governor Dunleavy Priorities, FY23 Capital Budget. (ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – The long-awaited spending plan modifications outlining new federal funding for transportation are now available for public review. Projects that improve transportation safety, fix our existing infrastructure, support economic vitality, and provide resiliency, sustainability and mobility are included in the spending plan.
A study looking at just where to construct a pedestrian trail connecting Eklutna with the MatSu was given needed funding while a trio of other Valley trail projects were blocked by Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s veto pen just ahead of the 2023 fiscal year. The $14.4 billion state budget dictates...
– The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) crews and contractors are currently working on responding to damage caused from flash flooding on the Richardson Highway between MP 218 to MP 234 on Monday, July 12. We are continuing to assess all identified locations on state-maintained infrastructure where repair work is necessary. Currently we have identified damage at Boulder Creek, Lower Suzy Q Creek, Upper Suzy Q, Falls Creek, Gunnysack Creek, Darling Creek, Ruby Creek and One Mile Creek Whistler Creek, Trims Creek, Castner Creek, Lower Miller, Coyote Creek, and on the Richardson MP 220.5, 226, 230.5, 229.1, 232.1, 228, 228.9, and 209.8. The road at Bear Creek has completely washed out on both sides of the bridge. A map of the location sites shares these locations on the Richardson washout website.
A legal dispute between the U.S. government and the state of Alaska about subsistence fishing on the Kuskokwim River is growing, and a leading Native corporation says it could endanger subsistence hunting and fishing rights across Alaska. In a filing this month, attorneys representing Ahtna Inc. said the state is...
Alaska has always been an expensive travel destination, but prices of lodging and cars haven’t been this high in memory. Last week, a room at the Silverbow Inn in Juneau was going for more than $550 for the three-night required minimum, plus tax. It was the only hotel in the Capital City with any room available midweek, and if you wanted it, you’d pay the $550, even if you were staying one night.
Electric vehicles and rural transportation: Is Alaska ready?. Oil giant Exxon Mobil has predicted that all passenger vehicles will be electric by 2040, and other such companies have also made similar predictions. BP has also stated that electric vehicles are going to increase by 130 million just in the next five years. These predictions are easy for urban areas, but pose challenges for a state like Alaska with vast rural landscape and communities. These challenges leave unanswered the question of how this will effect Alaskans in the future. Executive Director of the Renewable Energy Alaska Project (REAP) Chris Rose says the all-electric trend is revving up, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be bumps in the road.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is barreling toward 3 million acres burned this wildfire season as the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center Wildland Fire Dashboard reports 2.9 million acres burned statewide Thursday evening. Alaska Division of Forestry Public Information Officer Sam Harrel said the state will likely cross the 3-million-acre mark...
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. After weeks of debate, the Anchorage Assembly approves a process to...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s something that Alaska Residents look forward to all year long the Kenai dipnetting season and it’s finally here. For some it’s an easy way to fill the freezer and for others it is just a fun and easy way to get out and catch some fish. Either way there isn’t much time to get the net in the water because the season started July 10 and wraps up on July 31 in an effort to keep the fishery healthy for years to come.
This article was originally featured on High Country News. Healy Unit 2, Alaska’s largest coal plant, sits near Healy Canyon, just north of Denali National Park in Alaska’s Interior. When it was built in the 1990s, it was the area’s second coal plant, an experimental project meant to generate enough energy to power tens of thousands of homes, more than twice that of its predecessor, Healy Unit 1. But for the last five years, it has been plagued by operational issues and the need for costly repairs, and on June 27, the board of the Golden Valley Electric Association, the nonprofit cooperative that runs the plant, voted to shut it down, invest in wind energy and install $26.1 million in pollution-control equipment on Healy Unit 1 by the end of 2024.
Fuel prices tend to run high in Alaska’s rural and roadless communities. For a short time this spring, fuel costs in some rural villages were actually lower than in the state’s largest cities. Now that summer has set in, however, that’s changing. In rural Alaska, the fuel...
Two hours southeast of Fairbanks, Alaska, on a farm carved out of the wilderness, most days you can find Scott Plagerman, Alaska’s last commercial dairyman, watching his milking robot hum away. A bubble gum pink udder, sprayed clean, moves into a cluster of laser-guided suction cylinders. Inch to the left. Inch to the right. Latch. Then the milk starts to flow.
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - With two of its members facing lawsuits for their social media practices, the Alaska Legislature is contemplating new advice and policies to cover its 60 members. On Thursday, the joint House-Senate Legislative Council unveiled its first draft of a new policy, but individual lawmakers voiced...
A new study found that Black Alaskans face health disparities in the form of higher rates of certain types of cancer, kidney failure, infant and maternal mortality and more severe COVID-19 illness compared with Alaskans of other races. Published by the University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA) School of Social Work,...
More than 4,000 people attended the Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates Alaska rally in Anchorage this past Saturday, making it the largest abortion rights event the nonprofit has ever held, according to its director. The Delaney Park Strip event was also the largest rally in Alaska against the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade to date.
The special election had four propositions on it that addressed redistricting, term limits for borough officials, as well as a property tax exemption increase for seniors and disabled veterans. FastCast July 13, 2022. Updated: 2 hours ago. Alaska's News Source Anchor Maria Downey brings you the FastCast including updates on...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the state nears three million acres burned in wildfires this summer, an emergency burn closure has been lifted by the State Forester for the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection. The emergency burn closure ended Thursday at 9 a.m., according to a post on the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center’s dashboard.
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Alascom workers represented by Teamsters Local 959 have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. According to a July 13 statement, the 175 tower climbers, technicians and other frontline workers who build, maintain and monitor Alaska’s telecommunications infrastructure are taking a stand against AT&T’s labor law violations and neglect of Alaskan communities.
A two-day conference on the relationship between “race and land in Alaska” is being sponsored by the Alaska Humanities Forum on Aug. 6 and 7. The first day of the conference is limited to “BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) folks,” according to the Alaska Humanities Forum.
The Kenai Peninsula is in close proximity to a lot of volcanoes. But besides the occasional eruption, there aren't so many obvious clues as to what’s bubbling beneath the surface. Michelle Coombs and Matthew Haney study the volcanoes across Cook Inlet and others as part of their work with...
Comments / 0