In May, terraUSD, a so-called “algorithmic” stablecoin broke its dollar peg, causing a run. Within the space of a week, investors were out $48 billion. The problem was that instead of the one-to-one reserve of dollars and highly liquid investments like short-term treasuries used by competitors including Circle’s USDC and Tether’s USDT, the Terra/LUNA stablecoin ecosystem relied on an algorithm-based arbitrage mechanism to support its dollar peg. Once that failed, it failed hard.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO