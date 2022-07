July 15 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man with unusual skin suction recaptured a Guinness World Record by sticking 10 cans to his shaved head. Jamie Keeton, aka "Canhead," or "Canpa" to his grandchildren, originally set the record for most drink cans placed on head using air suction in 2016, when he affixed eight cans to his head and had them remain in place for at least 5 seconds.

