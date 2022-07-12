ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. LAUNCHES SONORA® VERTICAL FURNACE SYSTEM

Graphene oxide (GO) and reduced GO possess robust mechanical, electrical and chemical properties. Their nanocomposites have been extensively explored for applications in diverse fields. However, due to the high flexibility and weak interlayer interactions of GO nanosheets, the flexural mechanical properties of GO-based composites, especially in bulk materials, are largely constrained, which hinders their performance in practical applications. Here, inspired by the amorphous/crystalline feature of the heterophase within nacreous platelets, we present a centimetre-sized, GO-based bulk material consisting of building blocks of GO and amorphous/crystalline leaf-like MnO2 hexagon nanosheets adhered together with polymer-based crosslinkers. These building blocks are stacked and hot-pressed with further crosslinking between the layers to form a GO/MnO2-based layered (GML) bulk material. The resultant GML bulk material exhibits a flexural strength of 231.2"‰MPa. Moreover, the material exhibits sufficient fracture toughness and strong impact resistance while being light in weight. Experimental and numerical analyses indicate that the ordered heterophase structure and synergetic crosslinking interactions across multiscale interfaces lead to the superior mechanical properties of the material. These results are expected to provide insights into the design of structural materials and potential applications of high-performance GO-based bulk materials in aerospace, biomedicine and electronics.

