ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. LAUNCHES SONORA® VERTICAL FURNACE SYSTEM

By Globe Newswire
Benzinga
 2 days ago

New system addresses 300mm advanced logic/foundry and memory applications with highest productivity and lowest cost of ownership in its class. San Francisco, USA – ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today introduced the SONORA® vertical furnace system with dual reactor chambers for 300mm wafers. The system's dual boat reactors produce the...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Lake Resources shares hit by short seller's lithium tech allegations

July 11 (Reuters) - Short seller J Capital Research on Monday alleged that Lake Resources NL's (LKE.AX) plan to produce lithium in Argentina is based on a process from Lilac Solutions Inc that likely does not work, the latest attack against a wave of new technologies aiming to produce the electric vehicle battery metal.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Quanergy and PARIFEX Collaborate for First Compliant LiDAR-Based Speed Enforcement System

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, announced today that PARIFEX’s solution has been certified by a French testing body as the first compliant speed enforcement system based on 3D-LiDAR technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005327/en/ Quanergy and PARIFEX Collaborate for First Compliant LiDAR-Based Speed Enforcement System (Graphic: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Taiwanese Bicycle Industry Growing at Fast Pace

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- On the first day of Eurobike 2022, the world’s leading trade fair for bicycles taking place from July 13 to 17 in Frankfurt, Germany, leading bicycle manufacturers from Taiwan, introduced their newest products at a press conference organized by Taiwan’s Bureau of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economic Affairs and implemented by TAITRA, Taiwan’s leading trade promotion organization. The four Taiwan Excellence award-winning companies – Giant Group, Maxxis, Mio, and Acer Gadget’s fitness tech sub-brand Xplova – featured innovations aimed at improving the cycling experience. Gina Chang, Secretary General of the Taiwan Bicycle Association, provided an...
WORLD
thefastmode.com

STMicroelectronics, GlobalFoundries to Build New Chip Plant in France

STMicroelectronics and GlobalFoundries, a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to create a new, jointly-operated 300mm semiconductor manufacturing facility adjacent to ST’s existing 300mm facility in Crolles, France. This facility is targeted to ramp at full capacity by 2026, with up...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asm International#European Union#Sonora#N V#Asm International N V#The Management Board
thefastmode.com

Lumen Technologies Expands its Edge Computing Solutions into Europe

Lumen Technologies, is investing in its global Edge network and expanding its Edge Computing Solutions into Europe, providing the low latency platform businesses need to extend their high-bandwidth, data-intensive applications out to the cloud edge. This expansion is part of Lumen's continued investment in next-generation solutions that transform digital experiences...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

'Weed Like Change': A Sustainable Campaign To Regenerate Cannabis Industry By Maintaining Living Soil

Weed Like Change, a campaign designed to offer a more sustainable vision seeks to raise cannabis consumer awareness around sun-grown regenerative cannabis. “Weed Like Change is bringing attention to a group of cannabis producers that care about what you put in your body, as well as how cannabis impacts nature and society,” said Zee Handoush - the owner of 7 Stars in Richmond, California. “We are proud to support that effort.”
RICHMOND, CA
thecentersquare.com

Multi-billion-dollar Taiwan-based company to build first-of-its-kind factory in North America in Texas

(The Center Square) – Taiwan-based GlobalWafers Co. (GWA) plans to build a new state-of-the-art 300-millimeter silicon wafer factory in Sherman, Texas, after receiving taxpayer-funded incentives. Taiwan’s largestand the world’s third largest wafer manufacturer is building the first-of-its-kind factory in North America in the north Texas town of roughly 43,000...
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Medical Marijuana Sales In US Plunge As Recreational Biz Bounces Back, Analyst Opines On Ways To Build Market Resilience

Federal legalization of cannabis seems to be moving slowly. However, states are lifting their bans on both medical and recreational marijuana one by one. So far 19 states, including D.C. have legalized recreational marijuana. Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst Pablo Zuanic took a closer look at five US medical markets’ trends in his recent note, where recreational marijuana is legal.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Netherlands
teslarati.com

Octopus Energy launches “EV Concierge” service in Texas

In a bid to help newcomers to electric vehicles transition more quickly and efficiently, Octopus Energy has begun to offer an “EV Concierge” service to help customers buy and integrate an EV into their lives. Octopus Energy, a UK-based electric utility company that recently crossed the pond to...
TEXAS STATE
Nature.com

Graphene oxide bulk material reinforced by heterophase platelets with multiscale interface crosslinking

Graphene oxide (GO) and reduced GO possess robust mechanical, electrical and chemical properties. Their nanocomposites have been extensively explored for applications in diverse fields. However, due to the high flexibility and weak interlayer interactions of GO nanosheets, the flexural mechanical properties of GO-based composites, especially in bulk materials, are largely constrained, which hinders their performance in practical applications. Here, inspired by the amorphous/crystalline feature of the heterophase within nacreous platelets, we present a centimetre-sized, GO-based bulk material consisting of building blocks of GO and amorphous/crystalline leaf-like MnO2 hexagon nanosheets adhered together with polymer-based crosslinkers. These building blocks are stacked and hot-pressed with further crosslinking between the layers to form a GO/MnO2-based layered (GML) bulk material. The resultant GML bulk material exhibits a flexural strength of 231.2"‰MPa. Moreover, the material exhibits sufficient fracture toughness and strong impact resistance while being light in weight. Experimental and numerical analyses indicate that the ordered heterophase structure and synergetic crosslinking interactions across multiscale interfaces lead to the superior mechanical properties of the material. These results are expected to provide insights into the design of structural materials and potential applications of high-performance GO-based bulk materials in aerospace, biomedicine and electronics.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Topological quantum materials for energy conversion and storage

Topological quantum materials (TQMs) have symmetry-protected band structures with useful electronic properties that have applications in information, sensing, energy and other technologies. In the past 10"‰years, applications of TQMs in the fields of energy conversion and storage, including water splitting, ethanol electro-oxidation, batteries, supercapacitors and relative energy-efficient devices, have attracted increasing attention. The quantum states in TQMs provide a stable electron bath with high electronic conductivity and carrier mobility, long lifetime and readily determined spin states, making TQMs an ideal platform for understanding surface reactions and looking for highly efficient materials for energy conversion and storage. In this Perspective, we present an overview of recent progress in topological quantum catalysis. We describe the open problems and the potential applications of TQMs in water splitting, batteries, supercapacitors and other prospects in energy conversion and storage.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Bad News for Billionaire Bezos

The story in February had gone global and made a lot of waves. A Dutch superyacht maker, Oceanco, sought a major change to the Koningshaven bridge, known as De Hef, a landmark structure that spans the Meuse river in Rotterdam. This historic bridge had to have its central section temporarily...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Benzinga

ConocoPhillips (COP) Wins Approval To Develop Tommeliten Field

ConocoPhillips COP received approval from the U.K. and Norway authorities for the development and operation of the Tommeliten A field in the North Sea. Tommeliten A is a subsea development that involves two subsea templates, which can hold up to 12 production wells. The field facilities will be tied back to the Ekofisk Complex.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Agricultural SandboxNL: A national-scale database of parcel-level processed Sentinel-1 SAR data

Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) data handling, processing, and interpretation are barriers preventing a rapid uptake of SAR data by application specialists and non-expert domain users in the field of agricultural monitoring. To improve the accessibility of Sentinel-1 data, we have generated a reduced-volume, multi-year Sentinel-1 SAR database. It includes mean and standard deviation of VV, VH and VH/VV backscatter, pixel counts, geometry, crop type, local incidence angle and azimuth angle at parcel-level. The database uses around 3100 Sentinel-1 images (5 TB) to produce a 12 GB time series database for approximately 770,000 crop parcels over the Netherlands for a period of three years. The database can be queried by Sentinel-1 system parameters (e.g. relative orbit) or user application-specific parameters (e.g. crop type, spatial extent, time period) for parcel level assessment. The database can be used to accelerate the development of new tools, applications and methodologies for agricultural and water related applications, such as parcel-level crop bio-geophysical parameter estimation, inter-annual variability analysis, drought monitoring, grassland monitoring and agricultural management decision-support.
AGRICULTURE
GeekyGadgets

Microsoft Azure joins Intel Foundry Services Cloud Alliance

With the recent semiconductor shortage putting unprecedented amounts of focus on the industry both governmental and commercial players have started to recognize the lack of advanced node semiconductor manufacturing capabilities onshore in the United States. To help tackle this Intel Foundry Services (IFS) will be entering into the commercial space and as part of the IFS Accelerator program, Intel recently announced their new IFS Cloud Alliance program, with Microsoft Azure as one of the inaugural members.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Planet 13 Begins Drafting Application To Add A Cannabis Consumption Lounge To SuperStore

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. PLNHF PLTH intends to apply for a lounge license in Nevada, as the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board passed the Nevada cannabis lounge legislation. The initial plan is to convert Planet 13's Trece restaurant space to a consumption lounge, restaurant and entertainment experience. The Planet 13 Entertainment Complex will be space where a consumer can watch products being made, purchase and consume all under one roof. A true luxury, tourist friendly lounge close to the Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TechCrunch

Autonomous flight startup Merlin Labs nabs $105M and US Air Force partnership

Xwing is one of the startups chasing after self-flying planes, as is Reliable Robotics, Pyka and the unicorn Volocopter. They’re not the only ones. Roughly a year ago, Boston-based Merlin Labs emerged from stealth with an autonomous flight system designed to be installed in existing aircraft. While Merlin told TechCrunch at the time that it had “hundreds” of test flights under its belt, the company’s system lacked certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to provide commercial service.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TechCrunch

Markforged acquires Digital Metal for $40M as 3D printing space continues to evolve

The acquisition highlights Markforged’s push into additive manufacturing for industrial customers, and with Digital Metal’s powder-binding jetting machine lineup, the company unlocks large-scale, high-volume metal part production capabilities. “With the Digital Metal acquisition, Markforged is advancing our vision for distributed manufacturing by enabling the reliable, high-volume production of...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy