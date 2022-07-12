ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri Minute: St. Luke's Hospital gets third CEO in two years; KC architecture firm transitions to employee-owned

By MBA Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe developer of the Grain Belt Express is significantly increasing the amount of power the wind transmission line will deliver to Missouri. The line will now have 5,000-megawatt capacity, up from an earlier proposal of 4,000 megawatts. Under the new plan, half of that power will be diverted to Missouri, a...

Missouri Minute: Wastewater tracks COVID variants; Country Club Plaza gets new general manager

In the early days of the pandemic, researchers discovered that COVID-19 could be accurately tracked through sewage. Now, as fewer people report at-home tests to officials, wastewater testing conducted by the state and the University of Missouri is measuring virus levels and monitoring for new variants in communities across the state. The data collection has already revealed variants that are nonexistent in standard lab and patient tests — it predicted the rise of the delta and omicron variants in the state. Meanwhile, Missouri’s abortion ban may deter an educational convention from coming to Kansas City or St. Louis. The National Association for College Admission Counseling expressed high interest in Kansas City for its 2025 convention, but internal correspondence among local officials indicates that’s no longer the case following the state's new abortion restrictions. NACAC representatives say the group has not made a decision yet, however. And, in workforce news, Kansas City Public Schools announced a new incentive program to entice bus drivers to the district. The program offers a $2,000 signing bonus in hopes of attracting enough drivers to fill the schools’ routes as the district faces staffing shortages intensified by the pandemic.
KC Goes Tech provides training — and earning potential — to the people

In Kansas City and across the country, there aren’t enough workers to fill middle-skills jobs, which require at least a high school diploma but not a four-year degree. According to the latest data available from the National Skills Coalition, in 2018, 52% of U.S. jobs require skills training beyond high school. But only 43% of America’s workers have had access to the training necessary to qualify for these careers.
Heated political issue affects Overland Park chocolatier

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A heated political issue is now affecting an Overland Park business. Some customers recently complained about the store in an online review because of a sticker. Andre's Confiserie Suiesse has been in the Kansas City metro for 67 years. There are two locations with more...
Business Brief: Combatting the gender wealth gap

The latest episode of the Business Brief podcast examines the gender wealth gap and efforts by one Missouri organization to address the roots of that inequality. Then, the podcast features an interview with the new CEO of the International Association of Administrative Professionals, a Kansas City-based organization that educates and advocates for administrative professionals.
KICK AM 1530

According to Yelp, This is the Best Ice Cream in Missouri

Yelp thinks it knows everything. I'm skeptical, but interested in what they claim is the best ice cream in the state of Missouri. In case you didn't know, Sunday, July 17 is National Ice Cream Day. They should have made it to be Monday so we could all have the day off, but that's a conversation for a different day. In honor of all things cold and creamy, Yelp has named the best ice cream in each state. In Missouri, they say it's...(*drumroll please*)...Cookies and Creamery in Kansas City.
Sydney
Kansas City resident hopes closing ‘Bank of KDOT’ will improve safety of Interstate 70 tight curve

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As Interstate 70 exits Kansas and enters Missouri, a tight right-angle curve is a sight of many accidents over the years, Leo Eilts has witnessed. Eilts, a resident of the Strawberry Hill neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas, bought a building 16 years ago with a fantastic view overlooking the point where the Kansas and Missouri river meet. He quickly found his building offered a less pleasant view of accidents along that harrowing curve and fixed his security cameras on the point.
Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for 19 Missouri Counties

West Plains, MO. – Brightspeed announced today that it will build over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of 19 counties in Missouri, including Howell, Oregon, Texas, and Wright counties. Brightspeed is expecting these passings to be implemented by the end of 2023 and will install 180,000 additional fiber passings in the state in following years.
This Is Missouri's Most Popular Drink

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Missouri.
Grain Belt Express announces expansion that means more clean energy for Missouri

Missouri will get five times the clean energy previously promised by the developers of the Grain Belt Express transmission line, executives announced Monday. Grain Belt Express is a 800-mile high-voltage transmission line meant to carry renewable energy from wind-swept western Kansas across Missouri and Illinois to the Indiana border. Its...
Want A Day Trip? Try These 10 Summer Day Trips In Missouri

Having lived about 6 years of my life in Missouri, I do appreciate that we do get all 4 seasons. The spring and summer months are a bit warmer. But this summer heat has been hot and humid. Summer will end Sept 22. So still lots of time to organize a day trip. I have 10 suggestions for you to try. They all should be worth the time.
