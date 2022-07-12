Missouri Minute: St. Luke's Hospital gets third CEO in two years; KC architecture firm transitions to employee-owned

In the early days of the pandemic, researchers discovered that COVID-19 could be accurately tracked through sewage. Now, as fewer people report at-home tests to officials, wastewater testing conducted by the state and the University of Missouri is measuring virus levels and monitoring for new variants in communities across the state. The data collection has already revealed variants that are nonexistent in standard lab and patient tests — it predicted the rise of the delta and omicron variants in the state. Meanwhile, Missouri’s abortion ban may deter an educational convention from coming to Kansas City or St. Louis. The National Association for College Admission Counseling expressed high interest in Kansas City for its 2025 convention, but internal correspondence among local officials indicates that’s no longer the case following the state's new abortion restrictions. NACAC representatives say the group has not made a decision yet, however. And, in workforce news, Kansas City Public Schools announced a new incentive program to entice bus drivers to the district. The program offers a $2,000 signing bonus in hopes of attracting enough drivers to fill the schools’ routes as the district faces staffing shortages intensified by the pandemic.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO