Computers

These Prime Day deals on microSD cards are a perfect fit for your Steam Deck

By Jorge Jimenez
 2 days ago

With all the Amazon Prime Day deals buzz, it's easy to lose sight of the smaller items that make your life easier as you search through the PC gaming deals . If you're one of the lucky few Steam Deck owners out there, you'll probably be looking for ways to get the most out of your fancy new handheld.

As you might have heard, the Steam Deck is an excellent system for emulation . Though, even with the larger 512GB version of the Steam Deck, once you download a bunch of retro games and other backlog games from your Steam library, 512GB can fill up pretty fast.

Thankfully the Steam Deck supports microSD cards. This means you have a way of expanding the system's storage up to an extra 1TB of storage. Ideally, you want to store your Steam games on the Deck's internal storage (to take advantage of the SDD's speed) and use the microSD for things like ROMs for emulation and other media files.

The extra space lets you organize Steam Deck games and apps, so you don't have to worry about running out of space. It's a nice and easy upgrade that will keep you from popping open your Steam Deck and messing with the NVMe SSD.

Below are some of our favorite microSD cards ranging from 256GB to 1TB for the Steam Deck that are on sale for Prime Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DAx1V_0gdS37Ba00

SanDisk Ultra | MicroSD | 1TB | 120MB/s | $199.99 $109.99 at Amazon (save $90)
SanDisk Ultra MicroSD cards have always been the most affordable option, especially for higher-capacity cards. A 1TB microSD card inside your Steam Deck should give you more than enough storage for your Steam games. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mQ9r0_0gdS37Ba00

Samsung Pro Plus + Adapter | MicroSD
256GB | 160MB/s | $54.99 $27.99 at Amazon (save $27)
Samsung's storage cards always tend to be more on the pricier side but are on average a lot quicker than your average microSD card. It's unfortunate that we could find any cards larger than 256GB on sale. It does come with an adapter which makes transferring files a lot easier. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02KAm2_0gdS37Ba00

Kingston Canvas Go! Plus + Adapter  | MicroSD| 512GB | 170MB/s | $ 119 $94 at Amazon (save $26)
Another speedy microSD card that is seldom on sale but is a good choice if you're looking for a reliable storage card.
View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

PC Gamer

PC Gamer

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

