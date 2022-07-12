ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Starfield fans think they've figured out the launch date

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

We don't know exactly when Bethesda's upcoming sci-fi RPG Starfield will launch, only that it will be sometime in the first half of 2023. But some fans think they've got it figured out, and while I'm not fully convinced by their argument, I have to admit it's impressive.

It all goes back to the official Starfield gameplay reveal on June 12. As YouTuber LoneVaultWanderer tweeted the following day, the registration number on the ship is SV 821 393, a cool little Easter egg—821,393 is the patent number of the Wright brothers' famous flying machine.

See more

And in case you're wondering, yes, it's legitimate—the number can be seen clearly at least twice in the video. This is from a still of the landing on Kreet at the beginning of the gameplay video:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EInYV_0gdS2yTh00

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Patent 821,393 was granted on May 22, 1906, but the filing for the patent was on March 23, 1903. This is where the theory starts to become a bit of a reach: March 23 is seen as the potential go-day because the day of the filing is the real eureka moment—the granting of the patent three years later is more of a "gears of the immense bureaucratic machine have finished grinding" moment, which isn't nearly as poetic—and also because it will represent the 120th anniversary of the event, which is a pleasantly round number, ideal for anniversaries.

One other factor in favor of the March date was noted by redditor Balrog229 : "It’s also 3-23-23, which seems like a very Todd Howard kinda date if you ask me." That might sound like a reach but Howard actually acknowledged his affection for gimmicky release dates in a 2021 interview with IGN .

"I like it visually," Howard said. "Skyrim was 11-11-11. If you were here in the company, there were a lot of release dates being bandied around, and I was unmovable. I was like, this is the perfect date. Come on."

There are plenty of countervailing opinions in that Reddit thread, and LoneVaultWanderer said during a more recent Defining Duke podcast that he believes the launch will actually happen on June 6, which would put it near the very end of the "first half of 2023" window that Bethesda set when it delayed Starfield (along with Redfall) in May. 6-6-23 also fits with the other half of Todd Howard's fixation on funky release dates: "In Europe, versus North America, they flip the day [and month], so there's always this—when you're doing advertising stuff, if the day and month are the same you don't have to change it, which is this great added benefit."

All of this is entirely speculative, of course, and honestly I think the March 23 theory is pretty unlikely. My personal feeling is that what we have here is a cool nod to the early days of flight, extrapolated by eager fans into something more meaningful. It's a fun and clever theory, though, and right now, with Starfield still a half-year away at a bare minimum, that's what really counts.

For the record, I have reached out to Bethesda for comment on the theorized March 23 release date, and I will update if anyone actually replies.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘League Of Legends’ streamer banned after being trapped in 3-hour match

A League Of Legends streamer has been banned for 14 days by Riot Games, after being trapped in a three-hour match by trolls who specifically targeted her. Earlier in the week, Kim ‘kkyuahri’ So-Hyun was streaming to fans when she was stream sniped by viewers – a practice that involves viewers deliberately queuing up at the same time as streamers, in the hopes of getting put in the same match.
FIFA
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Finally Getting Popular Xbox Console Exclusive

Those who own a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 console are soon going to finally be able to play a popular game that has been a console exclusive to Xbox for over two years at this point. In a general sense, it's never that surprising to see third-party-published games make the transition from one console to another after a long enough period of time. With this title in mention, though, some fans on PlayStation have been waiting roughly a decade for it to finally become available in their own region.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Sci Fi#Sv#Bethesda Softworks
ComicBook

Xbox Fans Are Calling For the End of Games With Gold

Xbox fans are calling for the end of Xbox Live Gold's Games With Gold program, which, in its current iteration, awards Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X two Xbox One games every month and two backward compatible Xbox games (Xbox 360 or original Xbox) every month. While PlayStation has added PS5 games to the mix with its identical service PS Plus, Xbox has yet to shake things up for the new generation. And that's not the only way Games With Gold is lagging behind. The games it offers each and every month are consistently underwhelming, especially compared to what the competition is offering.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Elden Ring 'Barbarians of the Badlands' DLC Seemingly Leaked

An image circulating social media Tuesday has seemingly leaked the title and release date for FromSoftware's first piece of Elden Ring DLC. Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands Release Date Information. As shown in the image, Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands is seemingly set to be release in Q3...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
GamesRadar

All free games for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day free games are available now for 2022, so make sure you check out which notable names and indie titles made the list. Some of these games will only be available on Prime Day itself - a two-day sale event where you can find some of the best Prime Day deals on all sorts of stuff - while others will be available through the whole month, and some aren't even games at all, but exclusive rewards and DLC for existing games that can only be accessed with a Prime Gaming membership. Here's the full list of what's available, as far as free games go, for Amazon Prime day 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Cyberpunk 2077' Cars Can Finally Fly, And It's Awesome

When Cyberpunk 2077 launched back in 2020, it was perhaps not quite the game many of us had been expecting it to be. To put it mildly, Night City wasn't exactly the immersive sci-fi metropolis we'd been promised. A multitude of game-breaking bugs and lack of polish saw to that. There were also plenty of features fans had hoped to see in Cyberpunk 2077 that simply didn't make the cut.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy