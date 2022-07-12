ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Get a pair of Beats Solo 3 Wireless for $85 off with this Prime Day deal

By Joe Svetlik
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 2 days ago

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, tons of wireless headphones deals are live, right now, across a ton of different retailers and not just Amazon. This includes the Beats Solo 3 Wireless on sale at Amazon right now for $114 or $85 off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03RuSA_0gdS2TJI00

Beats Solo 3 Wireless $199 $114 at Amazon (save $175)
Not the most subtle headphones out there, but with impressive wireless technology, a stylish design and this saving, those shortcomings can be quickly overlooked, especially at a meaty $85 off. View Deal

We didn't find the Solo 3 Wireless the most competitive wireless headphone s on the market at their original RRP of $199, but this hefty discount certainly helps their performance-per-dollar case. And if you like your music bold and upfront with good levels of energy, you might find these perfectly fitting companions.

They have an excellent feature list, too, which includes a massive 40-hour battery life. There are also extra benefits for iOS users, as there’s a seamless link with your iPhone; turn the headphones on and your iPhone will ask if you want to connect.

Given their attractive price and comfy fit, they should certainly make the shortlist of the fashion-conscious iPhone owner.

MORE:

See all the best Prime Day headphone deals

And all the best Prime Day TV deals

View all our best Prime Day speaker deals

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

How to connect two Bose speakers together

Bose Bluetooth speakers are great for small gatherings and solo listening, and they really come into their own when you wirelessly connect two compatible speakers together. This will help you to create a true stereo sound experience, with left and right channel separation. Also, they create a more immersive listening experience that can fill up a large room.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Razer Anzu Smart Glasses Hit All-Time Low of $50 Thanks To Prime Day — SPY Tested + Approved

Click here to read the full article. When smart glasses and Bluetooth sunglasses first hit the market, we weren’t quite sure what to think. Early smart glasses like Google Glass failed miserably, but the newest generation of Bluetooth sunglasses are actually pretty impressive. However, we understand if you’re still skeptical. In order to convince the SPY team, our tech editor had to personally test the best Bluetooth sunglasses, and after trying them out for ourselves, we were officially convinced that these gadgets are the coolest wearables out there in 2022. Previously, we’ve seen the Razer Anzu Bluetooth smart glasses discounted by...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Today's Best Bose 700 Prime Day Deal

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are available in this year’s Prime Day headphone deals for just $269, which is their lowest price ever, after Amazon’s on their original price of $379. This Bose 700 Prime Day deal is the perfect choice if you want reliable and relatively affordable noise-canceling headphones, which are made by one of the most trusted names in the audio industry, so you should take advantage of this offer while you can.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Amazon Prime Day#Tv Deals#Best Headphones#Rrp#All Future Plc
Digital Trends

Garmin Watch Prime Day Live Blog: The lowest prices today

Prime Day deals officially start tomorrow, but Prime Day smartwatch deals are rolling in already. If you’re looking to track your health during workouts or have a GPS on your wrist, the Garmin Watch is a great option. Garmin offers sports watches, smartphone connected watches, and fitness trackers. Garmin is a great, affordable alternative to Apple Watches, Samsung Galaxy Watches, and Fitbits – and Prime Day Garmin Watch deals only make the price better.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Connect Multiple Bluetooth Audio Devices on Windows

Are you searching for something like "how to connect multiple Bluetooth speakers on Windows 10," or "how to connect multiple Bluetooth speakers on Windows 11?" If so, then you've come to the right place!. Connecting multiple wired headphones on Windows is easy—all you need is an audio cable splitter. But...
SOFTWARE
CNET

Prime Day's Best Laptop Deal: It's Hard to Beat $79

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon Prime Day kicked off yesterday with big discounts on phones, Fire TVs and AirPods. There are also several Chromebook laptop deals available this Prime Day, but this one takes the cake: the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook. It's currently sitting at $79 on Best Buy, which is a hard price to beat and saves you $60.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNET

JBL Bluetooth Speakers and Earbuds Get Price Drops for Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. We are on the front door step of Prime Day, but even though it's technically not the day Amazon sales go bananas, there are still some pretty great early Prime Day deals. Popular audio brand JBL has discounted a number of its best Bluetooth speakers and earbuds ahead of the big sale day, though you'll want to act fast if you want to save some money. Some of these sales end tonight.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Sony’s Waterproof Extra Bass Speakers Are Up To 36% Off Today During Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. Prime Day 2022 is officially here, which means SPY is hard at work bringing you the best Prime Day tech deals, the best Prime Day laptop deals, the best Prime Day TV deals, and more. You name it, the deals just keep rolling in. Right now, Prime members can save big on Sony’s Extra Bass line of speakers, including the popular Sony SRS-XB23 and SRS-XB13 Wireless Portable Speakers. One of the top brands, when it comes to electronics and audio products, Sony offers quality like no other. That said, this is the perfect time to...
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Prime Day Deal: Save on a Bluetooth Tracker and Never Lose Your Keys Again

On Prime Day, Samsung and Tile are offering their base models for less than $20, plus more advanced versions with different sizes, features, and multi-packs, all for 30-40% off. If you're someone who frequently finds themselves running around the house, turning over couch pillows and checking all your jacket pockets...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Google Pixel earbuds are at their lowest ever price for Prime Day – and they are IndyBest approved

The price of the Google Pixel buds A-series have just plummeted to their lowest price ever of £69, which is even cheaper than their Black Friday price, which was £79.The discount is all thanks to Amazon Prime Day – one of the biggest shopping events of the year, which sees big-ticket items across tech, gaming and TVs all reduced for just 48 hours. The sale ends at midnight tonight, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to bag a bargain. And if you’re hunting down an Android-friendly pair of earbuds, this deal is not to be missed. The Pixel...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Bose Soundbar Just Got Discounted For Prime Day 2022

Click here to read the full article. One of the best soundbars on the market just went down to its lowest price so far this year. Regularly $279, Amazon has slashed $50 off the Bose TV Speaker Soundbar this Prime Day, bringing the price down to just $229. Backed by Bose’s legendary audio quality, the Bose TV Speaker delivers big, booming sound in a sleek, compact package. Paired with your TV, the portable soundbar creates a dynamic, more immersive listening experience than through your TV speakers alone. You’ll hear every rip and rumble from your favorite action film, with deeper bass...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

We gave these earbuds a 9/10, but at their Prime Day price, they’re an 11/10

What I love about Prime Day is that, if you look closely, you can find huge discounts on products that are already so good, they don’t need any discount at all. A perfect example is Soundcore’s Liberty 3 Pro wireless earbuds. When they debuted at $170, I thought they were so good, I gave them a 9/10 rating in my review, and issued them Digital Trends’ Editor’s Choice award. But these ratings and awards are always a balancing act between price and performance, so now that these buds are 47% off for Prime Day, and selling for just $90? I’m going to 11.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Last Minute Prime Day Deal: Save $100 On Bose’s Best Headphones Before Time Runs Out

Click here to read the full article. We’ve written about a lot of Prime Day deals already, including the best tech deals, kitchen deals and fashion deals, while also covering Amazon alternatives you should know about. It’s a lot of work, and it means we’re bound to miss a few deals. One deal that caught our eye in the waning hours of Prime Day is great savings on the best Bose products. Right now, you can get $100 off several of their latest headphones and earbuds. Bose has been in business for nearly 60 years, but they’ve continued to innovate and...
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

Prime Day’s best headphone deals include pairs we like from Sony, Beats, and Bose

Today is Amazon Prime Day, which is both a made-up holiday a corporate giant manufactured to promote its subscription service and a genuinely good time to pick up some quality gadgets on the cheap. We're keeping a big roundup of every good Prime Day deal we can find, but in picking through those offers we noticed that several headphones we'd recommend are particularly discounted to prices we don't normally see.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Get 75% Off These Skullcandy Wireless Earbuds, Starting at Just $10

Ditch your wired headphones for a pair of wireless headphones that start at just $10 on Woot today. There are two earbuds for sale right now, both 75% off from Skullcandy. The Vinyl by Skullcandy earbuds were originally $40, but you can have up to 10 of them for a fraction of the price. The earbuds come with a charging case that can provide up to 10 additional hours of use on top of fully charged earbuds that can be used for 4 hours.
ELECTRONICS
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

27
Followers
575
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Specialising in the best of the best in all things audio, TV and home entertainment, and the source for the most trusted audio-visual reviews, if it’s not on What Hi-Fi?, it’s not worth your time.

 https://www.whathifi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy