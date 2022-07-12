ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

You don't need Amazon Prime to get great prime savings deals

By Sebastian Oakley
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 2 days ago

Seeing all the Amazon Prime Day deals flood in could be tempting you to sign up, but what if we told you that sometimes you don't have to be a Prime member to get Prime saving deals.

For instance below are a handful of amazing deal coming from all directions, including $600 off a Sony A7 II with 28-70mm lens , or even $500 off professional Panasonic lenses all thanks to B&H.

We have selected a few deals below that look like great offers, but that doesn't mean there aren't more lurking in the list. So we recommend you take a look at the deals below before taking a deep dive in the B&H deals of the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nLQd7_0gdRf6LR00

Panasonic Lumix S5| was $1,997.99 | $1,497.99
SAVE $500 Well-rounded, lightweight, and sleek, the S5 meshes capable video and photo capabilities with a portable body design. Featuring a full-frame 24.2MP CMOS sensor capable of UHD 4K60 10-bit internal recording. This is a content creators dream!
US DEAL View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=275Coi_0gdRf6LR00

Sony A7R IVa|was $3,498| $2,998
SAVE $500 Moving to an even higher resolution realm of 64MP, the Sony a7R IVA continues the noteworthy series of highly capable full-frame cameras, characterized by impressive stills and video performance and versatility.
US DEAL View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HmQYU_0gdRf6LR00

Panasonic Lumix Pro 70-200mm f/2.8| was $2,598 | $2,097.99
SAVE $500 Developed to be the workhorse for events, portraiture, and other mid-length subjects. This is a lens that will last you a lifetime.
US DEAL View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XBU1u_0gdRf6LR00

Sony A7 II + 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 | was $1,598 | $998
SAVE $600 Pairing a versatile mirrorless body with a standard zoom, the Sony A7 II and the 28-70mm lens means this is a ready to shoot package that can cover all types of photography and video.
US DEAL View Deal

Read more:

Best Amazon Prime Deals
Panasonic S5 Review
Best Sony camera
Best Panasonic camera

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here are some of the best deals

Get your laptops, wallets and online shopping carts ready, because Amazon Prime Day is coming up. Here’s what to know about one of the biggest sales of the year. According to the online retailer’s official site, “Prime Day is Amazon’s annual deal event exclusively for Prime members, featuring epic deals on top brands and small businesses.”
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best things Reviewed staff are buying on Prime Day

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Tomorrow, July 12, marks the first day of the 48-hour shopping event you (and we all) have been restlessly waiting for: Amazon Prime Day 2022. It's a prime time to snag your favorites at amazing discounts. If you've been bookmarking the deals you're itching to shop, you’re not the only ones: Our editors here at Reviewed are also looking to score some sweet deals and have their eye on everything from smart tech to home essentials and kitchen appliances.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digital Trends

Should you buy an iPad on Amazon Prime Day 2022?

With early Prime Day deals rolling out left, right and center, you’re probably considering what to purchase and when. In particular, iPads are highly sought-after devices but they’re far from cheap, so what do you do? If you’re wondering if you should buy an iPad on Prime Day, we’ve got you covered. We’re here to offer you some key advice on what to do and also what to look for when buying an iPad on Prime Day. Read on so you’re good and ready to snag some great deals.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

13 Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals So Good We Bought Them Ourselves

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day 2022 is winding down, and there are still plenty of bargains available with just a click of a button. With tens of thousands of sales to sort through, however, it can be tricky to find the best deals. We're scanning all the Prime Day discounts to help you save the most on everything, from smart home appliances to gaming gadgets. But there's a disadvantage to our search for sales. CNET writers and staff tend to spend a lot of our own money grabbing those same bargains.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Video Camera#Design#Photography#B H#Panasonic Lumix S5#Cmos#Uhd
The Daily South

Amazon Prime Day Is Here, and These Kitchen Deals Have Us Doing Double Takes

We’re talking big bargains on KitchenAid, Crock-Pot, Ninja, Lodge, and more. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The deals are finally live for Amazon Prime Day 2022, and...
SHOPPING
The Independent

When does Amazon Prime Day 2022 end?

After being held in June and October for the past couple of years, Amazon Prime Day has finally returned to its usual July slot. If you’ve had your eye on an electric toothbrush, new phone, or a reason to treat yourself with a fancy bottle of gin, now is the time with a range of deals and discounts on offer, thanks to the online retailer. We’ve now rolled into the second day of the sale and the discounts are hotting up.For the first time ever, we saw the online giant launch pre-Prime Day deals a whopping three weeks in advance...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

5 early Prime Day deals you can (and should) shop at Best Buy today

‘Twas the day before Prime Day and all through the internet, every creature was stirring, especially Best Buy. Seriously, Best Buy is giving Amazon a run for its money in regard to Prime Day deals this year. The Best Buy Prime Day deals have been excellent in the days leading up to the main event, and we’ve put together a list of some of our favorites that we’d definitely encourage you to check out. Don’t forget that Amazon Prime Day takes place July 12 and July 13 and we’re expecting even more crazy deals, but the ones below are the best we expect to see on these particular products at any retailer, including in the rival Walmart Prime Day deals event.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Amazon
CBS News

Our 5 favorite Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Are you overwhelmed by Amazon Prime Day and just want the SparkNotes version? Then this article is for you. We've...
SHOPPING
CNN

31 Amazon Prime Day deals over $100 that are worth the splurge

Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale. If you’re looking to splurge on an expensive product, what better day to do it than Amazon Prime Day? Whether you’re looking to splurge on a new espresso machine, TV, set of headphones or anything in between, Amazon is offering great deals on these items — and plenty more.
SHOPPING
The Drive

Take a Look At These Leftover Amazon Prime Day Deals

Because we really don’t want you to miss out. The past two days have been wild thanks to Amazon's Prime Day deals. They came in hot and fast and by the time you had a minute to even consider looking at more sales, they were gone. It sucks to miss out, but there are a host of deals still up giving you another opportunity to save. That's why we're highlighting some of the best deals that are still running after Prime Day 2k22 officially shut it down.
SHOPPING
BoardingArea

How to Get Amazon Prime for Free (or Cheap) for Amazon Prime Day 2022!

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is tomorrow! Find out how to get Amazon Prime for free or cheap to take advantage of all the sales and discounts!. Tomorrow is the beginning of Amazon Prime Day 2022. No one knows yet how good it will be (or how bad!) but one thing we know for sure – you have to have Amazon Prime to take advantage of any of these deals! So, in case you do not have Amazon Prime, here are some ways to get Amazon Prime for free or cheap!
SHOPPING
LiveScience

Save up to 28% on top-rated Celestron binoculars this Amazon Prime Day

Fix your gaze on incredible binocular deals with two gate-crashers from Celestron, one of our top-rated brands for nature and astronomy. The Celestron Nature DX 10x42 binocular is on sale right now at Amazon for $129.72 (opens in new tab), an incredible 28% less than usual. If you want a smaller set, Celestron's Nature DX 8x42 binocular is on sale right now at Amazon for $133.18 (opens in new tab), which is 22% off the normal listing price.
SHOPPING
Digital Camera World

Memory madness! Amazing Prime Day UK deals on great memory cards

Whether you're looking for SD, microSD and CompactFlash cards: these are the best Prime Day deals - don't miss out!. Let's face it, you can never have too much storage, especially for your camera. SD, microSD and CompactFlash cards are often great value, but this Prime Day (on NOW - 12th and 13th July), there are top-rated cards available at rock-bottom prices - some are the cheapest we've ever seen them! Here are our top picks of the best Prime Day UK deals on memory cards....
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day: Aveeno’s daily moisturising body lotion is nearly half price

Amazon Prime Day is hotting up, and we’ve found scorching savings across all shopping sections – from gaming, TVs and tech, to home appliances, laptops, fitness and much more. You’d better be quick to bag a bargain, though, as the deals end at midnight tonight. Whether you’ve been browsing big-name brands like Shark, Simba, Apple and Nintendo, or fancy finding a surprise saving, our shopping experts have come across price drops on everything from AirPods and GHD straighteners to headphones and watches.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogIt’s not just electronics and larger, pricier purchases on sale, though – we’ve been keeping a keen...
SHOPPING
CNET

Calphalon's Top-Rated Espresso Machine Is $244 for Prime Day (Save $105)

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Calphalon is a trusty kitchen brand known for smart home appliances and gadgetry dressed up in a sleek black and silver uniform. Right now, Amazon has a host of excellent Calphalon kitchen appliances on major sale for Prime Day.
SHOPPING
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy