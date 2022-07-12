You don't need Amazon Prime to get great prime savings deals

Seeing all the Amazon Prime Day deals flood in could be tempting you to sign up, but what if we told you that sometimes you don't have to be a Prime member to get Prime saving deals.

For instance below are a handful of amazing deal coming from all directions, including $600 off a Sony A7 II with 28-70mm lens , or even $500 off professional Panasonic lenses all thanks to B&H.

We have selected a few deals below that look like great offers, but that doesn't mean there aren't more lurking in the list. So we recommend you take a look at the deals below before taking a deep dive in the B&H deals of the week.

Panasonic Lumix S5| was $1,997.99 | $1,497.99

SAVE $500 Well-rounded, lightweight, and sleek, the S5 meshes capable video and photo capabilities with a portable body design. Featuring a full-frame 24.2MP CMOS sensor capable of UHD 4K60 10-bit internal recording. This is a content creators dream!

Sony A7R IVa|was $3,498| $2,998

SAVE $500 Moving to an even higher resolution realm of 64MP, the Sony a7R IVA continues the noteworthy series of highly capable full-frame cameras, characterized by impressive stills and video performance and versatility.

Panasonic Lumix Pro 70-200mm f/2.8| was $2,598 | $2,097.99

SAVE $500 Developed to be the workhorse for events, portraiture, and other mid-length subjects. This is a lens that will last you a lifetime.

Sony A7 II + 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 | was $1,598 | $998

SAVE $600 Pairing a versatile mirrorless body with a standard zoom, the Sony A7 II and the 28-70mm lens means this is a ready to shoot package that can cover all types of photography and video.

