Peanut and Mark take the idea of unlikely best friends to a new level. Peanut is a squirrel who lives in Mark Longo's house, and they do almost everything together. Their bond began when Mark saw Peanut's mom hit by a car. Unfortunately, she passed away, leaving the baby squirrel orphaned. No shelters could take him, and Peanut was not ready to go back into the wild alone, so Mark took him in.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO