Dial-In: Dial-In: (408) 638-0968. The importance of the Central Valley Flood Protection Plan. The CVFPP is California's strategic framework for reducing flood risk in the Central Valley, which has among the highest flood risks in the nation. California’s rapidly changing climate is increasing flood risk even while the state experiences long term, year ‘round drought. More intense swings from record dry to record wet conditions mean flooding can happen at any time. The Central Valley is home to millions of people and billions of dollars in infrastructure, property and farms, and extensive and diverse natural resources, all at risk of catastrophic flooding.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO