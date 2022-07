Ferrero North America has announced plans to further deepen its Illinois connection. An “Innovation Center” is in the works for Chicago. It will be built in Chicago’s Marshall Field and Company Building. The 45,000-square-foot center is expected to create about 170 jobs, and will bring in current employees from Ferrero’s Old Post Office location. That represents some big names like Fannie May, Nutella Café and Keebler.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO