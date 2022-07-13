Authorities recover body from Putah Creek during search for missing Solano County teen

Solano County authorities recovered a body from Putah Creek on Sunday, over one week after a local teen went missing in the same area.

Just after midnight on July 3, two recent graduates of Winters High School crashed a truck into the creek. Rescuers from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office found one of the two teenage boys clinging to the shoreline, but the other — 18-year-old Eduardo Fierros — remained missing.

After the rescued man told authorities that Fierros was still in the truck, Vacaville Fire Protection District firefighters attempted to access the vehicle but were unable to reach it, according to a Facebook post from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. When authorities eventually recovered the truck from the water, it was unoccupied.

Solano County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue launched a search for Fierros along with help from the Yolo County and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Offices. Over 70 personnel conducted an extensive search on land and water, using divers and an underwater drone with sonar capability, according to Solano County authorities.

Around 8 p.m. on July 10, the Sheriff’s Office announced on social media that a body was recovered from the water.

“More details will be released pending a positive identification,” the post read. “Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and the Winters community during this sad time.”