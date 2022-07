NFL head coaches can be found anywhere. They can come from any organization at any level. There are some coaches that go the long way that jump from the high school level to the college level to the NFL level. Some can be found in other professional leagues like the Canadian Football League. Others stay with one organization and work their way up. But, it seems as if the best place to get discovered for a head-coaching role is in the smallest professional sports town in America, which is pretty ironic. That's right: Green Bay, Wisconsin.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 24 MINUTES AGO