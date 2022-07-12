ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

HCA Florida Capital Hospital and the University of Central Florida College of Medicine Launch New Graduate Medical Education Residency Program

 2 days ago

HCA Florida Capital Hospital, an affiliate of HCA Florida Healthcare, launched their first ever Graduate Medical Education Residency Program in partnership with the University of Central Florida College of Medicine. Accredited by the Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME), the new program will train residents in dermatology, and psychiatric medicine. The...

Florida Municipal Electric Association Announces New Executive Board

During a meeting at its annual conference in Palm Beach, the Florida Municipal Electric Association (FMEA) today elected a new slate of officers to preside over the organization’s board of directors. Serving as the executive leadership team of the board are President Brian Horton, president and general manager of KUA (Kissimmee Utility Authority); President-Elect Joe Bunch, general manager and CEO of New Smyrna Beach Utilities; Vice President Clint Bullock, general manager and CEO of OUC (Orlando Utilities Commission); and Secretary-Treasurer Ed Liberty, director of the City of Lake Worth Electric Utilities.
Governor Ron DeSantis Secures Record Provider Rate Increases for those who Serve Floridians with Disabilities

Last month, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Florida’s Freedom First Budget for FY22-23, which included record rate increases for providers who aid Floridians with developmental disabilities served by the Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD). Rate increases took effect at the beginning of this month. Community leaders are excited to see this record commitment to APD customers and their caregivers with increased provider rates.
