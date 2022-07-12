HCA Florida Capital Hospital and the University of Central Florida College of Medicine Launch New Graduate Medical Education Residency Program
HCA Florida Capital Hospital, an affiliate of HCA Florida Healthcare, launched their first ever Graduate Medical Education Residency Program in partnership with the University of Central Florida College of Medicine. Accredited by the Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME), the new program will train residents in dermatology, and psychiatric medicine. The...capitalsoup.com
