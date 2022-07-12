HCA Florida Capital Hospital and the University of Central Florida College of Medicine Launch New Graduate Medical Education Residency Program

During a meeting at its annual conference in Palm Beach, the Florida Municipal Electric Association (FMEA) today elected a new slate of officers to preside over the organization’s board of directors. Serving as the executive leadership team of the board are President Brian Horton, president and general manager of KUA (Kissimmee Utility Authority); President-Elect Joe Bunch, general manager and CEO of New Smyrna Beach Utilities; Vice President Clint Bullock, general manager and CEO of OUC (Orlando Utilities Commission); and Secretary-Treasurer Ed Liberty, director of the City of Lake Worth Electric Utilities.

