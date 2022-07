With respect to the rising inmate population in McLennan County, I don’t believe increased staffing should be the sole solution. Don’t misunderstand me. A pay increase could go a long way to recruit and retain jailers. This is demanding work, and jailers should be properly compensated; however, county commissioners and jail officials need to consider the root of the problem: there are too many people in jail. We should be addressing this systemic issue before we throw money at the problem.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO