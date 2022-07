ST. ANDREWS, Scotland -- The first round of the 150th Open Championship is in the books, and it was about as wacky as one would expect from a 15-hour day of links golf at St. Andrews. Several storylines emerged, the most prominent among them being Rory McIlroy's quest for a second Open and fifth career major championship after getting off to his third consecutive hot start in a major this year.

GOLF ・ 20 HOURS AGO